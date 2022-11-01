CNL Establishes Partnership Network in Pursuit of Vision 2030

Canada's national nuclear laboratories strengthens project delivery through new partnership agreements signed today at the Chalk River Laboratories campus

CHALK RIVER, Ontario, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL), Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology organization, is pleased to announce that it has signed a series of partnership agreements with a group of organizations that are strategically important to its future during a signing ceremony held earlier today at the Chalk River Laboratories. The new strategic delivery partnership agreements are designed to enhance and build the necessary capabilities and capacity to ensure the delivery of CNL’s corporate strategy, Vision 2030, which includes the continued revitalization of the Chalk River Laboratories campus.

Joining CNL’s President & CEO, Joe McBrearty, and AECL’s President & CEO, Fred Dermarkar, in signing the agreements were representatives from the new strategic partners, including AECOM Canada Nuclear Services, Aecon Nuclear, Bird Construction, Bird – Chandos CDP Joint Venture, ECC, ES Fox Limited and Tetra Tech Canada Joint Venture, Hatch Limited, Johnson Controls Canada, M. Sullivan & Son, Stantec Consulting, and WSP Canada. These agreements enable CNL to more confidently plan and deliver its program of work, but also achieve broader organizational objectives including company-wide sustainability targets, improved engagement with Indigenous Peoples, and economic development through the use of local suppliers in the delivery of its projects.

“With a significant program of work on the horizon at the Chalk River Laboratories campus, it is critical that we have a reliable supply chain in place to safely deliver this work on time, on schedule, and according to the high expectations of CNL, AECL and the Government of Canada,” commented Mr. McBrearty. “These agreements will facilitate improved engagement and relationships with our supply chain at a business-to-business level, which will strengthen our performance and the execution of the work. We can also leverage these agreements to prioritize the use of local suppliers and Indigenous businesses as part of our commitment to more sustainable operations.”

Fred Dermarkar, President of Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL), said that the quality of the supply chain is essential to the success of both CNL and AECL, which owns the Chalk River Laboratories. “Reliable partners who can enable the site’s renewal and advance Indigenous reconciliation are key to CNL’s success in achieving its corporate strategy. I welcome these partnership agreements and look forward to the progress that we shall achieve together.”

While most of the work that will be carried out under these agreements will be construction-oriented, the partnerships were established to encompass a much broader program of work, from large-scale environmental impact assessments to energy efficiency improvements. The agreements prioritize the use of local resources in the delivery of the work, which includes the hiring of local vendors that live and work in the Ottawa Valley, and the use of Indigenous contractors. As part of its commitment to sustainable operations, CNL has also made it a requirement that environmental stewardship and sustainability are integrated into all areas of the work, including the use of environmentally-friendly materials, practices and organizations, in order to limit the impact of this work on future generations. Finally, there is also hope that these agreements could lead to more commercial opportunities for CNL, who plans to leverage these relationships to pursue collaborations on outside projects as a potential delivery partner.

In addition to CNL’s existing 10-year capital program, which is funded through a $1.2 billion investment from AECL on behalf of the Government of Canada, and includes the construction of a series of new buildings, such as the Advanced Nuclear Materials Research Centre (ANMRC), CNL is poised to commence a multi-billion dollar program of work. This includes site-wide infrastructure upgrades to improve energy performance; a new facility to advance research related to nuclear medicine, radiopharmaceuticals, and low-dose radiation; ongoing environmental remediation and restoration activities as part of the Port Hope Area Initiative (PHAI); and, the construction of at least six major facilities representing over $2 billion in support of restoring and protecting Canada’s environment. Proceeding with all of these projects requires the collaboration and support of many different companies and contractors, all of which are now in place.

“CNL not only has a series of major projects poised to begin, but many of them are also concurrent, which means that we have to carefully plan and resource these projects if we want them to proceed efficiently,” commented Brian Savage, CNL’s Vice-President of Capital Projects, and one of many senior CNL executives who will be involved in managing relations with the new partners. “These strategic delivery partnership agreements gives us long-term clarity on these projects, and cultivate stronger relationships with our supply chain, so we can ensure that they are being effectively managed. Overall, I think these agreements represent a more sophisticated and reliable supply chain strategy, and you will see that reflected in the delivery of the work.”

For more information on CNL, including the revitalization of the Chalk River Laboratories campus, please visit www.cnl.ca. If you would like to learn more about doing business with CNL, you can visit CNL’s Vendor Portal at www.cnl.ca/vendor-portal.

About CNL
As Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology organization, CNL is a world leader in the development of innovative nuclear science and technology products and services. Guided by an ambitious corporate strategy known as Vision 2030, CNL fulfills three strategic priorities of national importance – restoring and protecting the environment, advancing clean energy technologies, and contributing to the health of Canadians.

By leveraging the assets owned by Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL), CNL also serves as the nexus between government, the nuclear industry, the broader private sector and the academic community. CNL works in collaboration with these sectors to advance innovative Canadian products and services towards real-world use, including carbon-free energy, cancer treatments and other therapies, non-proliferation technologies and waste management solutions.

To learn more about CNL, please visit www.cnl.ca.

CNL Contact:
Patrick Quinn
Director, Corporate Communications
1-866-886-2325

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b51377d7-1b60-48a3-a5ee-1c26a254cf68


