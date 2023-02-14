CNH Industrial achieves top 1% ranking in S&P Global’s Sustainability Yearbook 2023

London, February 14, 2023

CNH Industrial has been included in the 2023 S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook with the highest score (87/100) in the Machinery and Electrical Equipment Industry. The Yearbook is produced by S&P Global, a world leading international finance and analytics company.

CNH Industrial placed in the top 1% of over 7,800 companies assessed by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. The annual Sustainability Yearbook identifies companies that have demonstrated strengths in corporate sustainability.

“We are extremely proud to be confirmed as a top scorer in this year’s S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook,” said Scott W. Wine, Chief Executive Officer, CNH Industrial. “Sustainability is one of our key strategic priorities and we create profitable growth through environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives. We ensure our facilities, products, and processes incorporate sustainability principles to create value for our business, customers, stakeholders, and the wider world.

Additional information on Sustainability at CNH Industrial: cnhindustrial.com/sustainability/

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 37,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Media contacts:

Rebecca Fabian

Anna Angelini

North America

United Kingdom

Tel. +1 312 515 2249

Tel. +44 (0)7725 826 007

mediarelations@cnhind.com

 

