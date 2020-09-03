CNE warns future of the fair at stake after $6M loss this year

The Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) is warning that its long-term viability is uncertain beyond 2021, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of Canada's largest fair this year.

In a news release issued Thursday, the CNE said it is reporting a loss of more than $6 million this year, and is estimating a 95 per cent drop in projected revenue from cancelling the fair's 2020 season.

The news release says that the cancellation amounts to a $128 million economic impact to the province, when things like jobs, supplier contracts and artist fees are factored in.

This year's loss has had a "significant impact" the on fair's long-term viability, the organization says.

"Government relief programs have largely excluded fairs, exhibitions, and agricultural societies, and have not considered the unique challenges of our industry — most important of which is that fairs rely on 90+ per cent of its annual revenue on a few days or months of the year; unlike the typical funding recipients of arts and cultural sector grants that support museums, galleries and attractions that are able to generate year-round revenue streams," said CNE Executive Director Darrell Brown in a statement.

Brown says the CNE is seeking a $6 million grant to help offset its losses.

"Our road to financial recovery is a long-term proposition; however, we are encouraged by the public support of our fans who have connected with our virtual fair, and are optimistic that visitors will come out to support us again in person next year to help make it a banner year," said John Kiru, president of the CNE Association, in a statement.