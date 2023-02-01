CNC Router Market will Develop at a Rate of 4.27% Between 2023 and 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

CNC Router Market Research Report Information by Type (Stationary Gantry Type, Movable Gantry Type, and Cross-Feed Gantry Type), Product (Plasma, Laser, Water Jet and Metal Tool), Application (Wood Working, Stone Working and Metal Working), End Use (Automotive, Construction and Industrial) and Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa) - Forecast till 2030

NEW YORK, US, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “CNC Router Market Information By Type, Product, Application, and End-Use Industry, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, According to MRFR experts, the CNC Router Market can develop at a rate of 4.27% between 2022 and 2030.

CNC Router Market Overview

A CNC router works in the same way as a CNC milling machine does. A CNC router machine employs computer numerical control to route the tool paths required for the machine to operate.

Furniture, musical instruments, moldings, door carvings, external and internal decorations, and wood panels and frames are common uses for CNC routers. Automating the cutting and process also helps with polymer thermoforming.

Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Routers are the tools used to cut a range of materials, including steel, aluminum, wood, glass, plastics, and others, using a CNC machine. CNC routers are used to create panels, carvings, furniture, instruments, signboards, and other components of various types. CNC routers are also in great demand due to the increasing rate of industrialization.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The important firms active in the CNC router market are,

  • Anderson Group (Taiwan)

  • MultiCam Inc. (U.S.)

  • The Shoda Company (Japan)

  • Exel CNC Ltd (U.K.)

  • Carbide 3D LLC (U.S.)

  • Biesse Group (Italy)

  • Thermwood Corporation (U.S.)

  • HOMAG Group (Germany)

  • ShopSabre (U.S.)

  • Komo Machine (U.S.)

  • AXYZ Automation Group (Canada)

  • Among others.


The CNC router is available in a variety of devices, including plasma, laser, water jet, and metal cutting tools, which are used for a variety of applications including woodworking, stoneworking, and metalworking. Aluminum and metal cladding, sign making, graphics & print finishing, cabinetry, basic woodworking, plastic fabrication, metal fabrication, and foam packaging are just a few of the industries that use CNC routers.

Tier-1, tier-2, and local players compete in the market. Tier 1 and tier 2 players have a global footprint and a varied product assortment. Due to their brand reputation, product differentiation, financial stability, and diverse regional presence, companies such as Biesse Group (Italy), HOMAG Group (Germany), Anderson Group (Taiwan), MultiCam Inc. (US), and Thermwood Corporation (Dale) lead the global market.

January 2023

Monoprice, the finest bargain in consumer electronics, will debut a slew of new products from a number of categories at CES 2023. Among the new products on show are PC accessories, 8K AV equipment, outdoor gear, healthcare products, and more.

Monoprice adds a new compact desktop CNC Router to its line of creator tools for milling and engraving wood, plastic, acrylic, soft metals, and other materials. This compact and lightweight 3-axis CNC machine is ideal for novices, with a working area of 30x18x4.5cm and a high-torque 775 spindle motor that runs at up to 9,000 RPM. The new CNC Router Kit will be available in the first quarter of 2023.

CNC Router Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics

Details

Market Size by 2030

2030: Significant Value

CAGR during 2022-2030

4.27% CAGR

Base Year

2021

Forecast

2022-2030

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Key Market Opportunities

Automation In Emerging Economies

New product launches and R&D amongst major key players

Key Market Drivers

Growth Of the Automotive Industry

Rise In Furniture Production


CNC Router Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The development of the automotive sector is the primary element driving market growth since it produces products such as doors, car hoods, and so on more rapidly and with less error. Furthermore, the growing demand for wooden furniture and other wooden goods is positively impacting the growth of the CNC Router Market.

Furthermore, industrial design businesses use CNC routers to design and manufacture modular kitchens and furnishings, which is supporting the growth of the CNC router market. The CNC Router Market is predicted to expand due to increased automation in a number of industrial processes, high quality, high accuracy, reduced material waste, and increased productivity.

The number of families and enterprises grows in tandem with the global population and urbanization. The demand for exquisite woodwork and furniture is increasing in tandem with a rise in middle-class consumers' discretionary income.

The increased demand for finely crafted, exquisite homes, as well as their use of engineered wood, is likely to have a significant impact on the developing market for CNC routers. The demand for woodwork and furniture is also increasing in the commercial and international hospitality sectors, where interior design is constantly changing.

The increasing availability of furniture on e-commerce platforms is a major factor driving the growth of the CNC router industry. End users are progressively abandoning traditional markets in favor of e-commerce platforms.

The benefit of order customization is one of the key reasons why e-commerce furniture platforms have become so popular.

Market Restraints:

The dearth of skilled workforce for CNC router operation can constrain market expansion over the projection period.

However, electric and hybrid vehicles are becoming increasingly popular due to their minimal carbon footprint. Because innovatively designed automobile hoods, doors, and trunks are increasingly being carved using CNC routers, the CNC router market has expanded significantly.


COVID 19 Analysis

Market growth for the CNC router market came to a halt in 2020 due to government-imposed restrictions in numerous countries. The COVID-19 pandemic hampered the manufacturing of several things such as cars, industrial machinery, cement, and others during the pandemic, significantly restricting the expansion of the industrial noise control market. Previously, great manufacturing countries such as the United States, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, India, and China had the highest need for industrial noise reduction, which was badly hit by the spread of coronavirus, blocking product demand.

The severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, has been significantly reduced as a result of the availability of various vaccinations. As a result, CNC router manufacturing firms, as well as their end-user industries, have reopened on a large scale. Furthermore, the epidemic has been ongoing for more than two years, and numerous businesses have already shown strong signs of recovery. In contrast, the number of Covid-19 infection cases is increasing again as of the beginning of 2023, notably in China; this has caused unfavorable attitudes in the industry, which may have a short-term negative impact on the global business.

CNC Router Market Segmentation

By Type

Various types of CNC routers are movable gantry type, cross-feed unit type and stationary gantry type. The moveable gantry type held the largest market share of 54.57% in 2020, while the cross-feed unit type segment is predicted to grow at the fastest rate of 5.39% during the research period.

By Product

The CNC router market has been classified into plasma, laser, water jet, and metal tool. The metal tool segment held the biggest market share (54.05%) in 2020, while the laser sector is expected to grow at the fastest rate (5.86%) during the forecast period.

By Application

The CNC Router Market has been divided into several segments, including woodworking, stoneworking, metalworking, and others. The woodworking segment held the greatest market share of 58.26% in 2020, while the other segment is expected to grow at a 5.86% CAGR during the review period.

By End Use

The CNC Router Market has been classified into construction, industrial, automotive, and other applications. The construction sector held the largest market share of 51.70% in 2020, while the automotive sector is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 5.57% during the review period.


CNC Router Market Regional Insights

Asia Pacific was identified as the market leader with the biggest share of 42.09% in 2020 and is slated to attain the fastest development rate of 5.17%. Europe was the second-largest market with a 28.86% share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.10% during the research period.

From 2021 to 2027, Asia-Pacific will generate the highest demand for CNC routers, especially in top manufacturing countries such as China, India, and Japan for industrial and automotive parts. Furthermore, the region is home to the largest manufacturing industry for machine tools, automotive, electronics, and consumer products.

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

