CNBC cancels 'The News with Shepard Smith'; former Fox News anchor to depart this month

CNBC canceled Shepard Smith's nightly news show, the network announced.

CNBC has canceled Shepard Smith's nightly newscast on the business network, as a move to prioritize business news and finance, the network said Thursday.

Smith joined CNBC two years ago. Prior to that, he had spent more than 23 years at Fox News Channel, having joined that network at its inception in 1996.

CNBC president KC Sullivan announced the news in an e-mail to employees Thursday, the network reported. Smith will leave CNBC later this month, the site reported, and his hourlong primetime show, "The News with Shepard Smith," will be replaced with markets coverage until a new live business news show is launched next year.

The Lena Horne Theatre: Broadway's first theater named after a Black woman honors trailblazing actress

The best free streaming services, ranked: Freevee, Roku, Tubi and more

“After spending time with many of you and closely reviewing the various aspects of our business, I believe we must prioritize and focus on our core strengths of business news and personal finance,” Sullivan said in the email to employees, CNBC reported. “As a result of this strategic alignment to our core business, we will need to shift some of our priorities and resources and make some difficult decisions.”

Follow Mike Snider on Twitter: @mikesnider.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: CNBC cancels Shepard Smith's nightly news show after two years