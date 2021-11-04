CN Advances Sustainability Efforts With Wabtec’s Battery-Electric Locomotive

Through Innovation, the Company is Committed to Play a Key Role in the Transition to a Low Carbon Economy



Grant from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Will Contribute to Improving Air Quality

MONTREAL, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) is proud to announce its purchase of Wabtec’s FLXdrive battery-electric freight locomotive, the first 100-percent battery heavy-haul locomotive for the region in support of CN’s sustainability goals. This new technology is a key component in achieving an effective transition to a lower carbon future. Recognizing the potential of the initiative, Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection awarded financial support for the initiative under the Marine and Rail Freight Movers Grant Program.

For its first battery-electric freight locomotive, CN plans to partner with Wabtec to put in service its next-generation FLXdrive technology, which can reduce fuel consumption and emissions by up to 30 percent. The anticipated efficiencies and emission reductions from the technology will be significant and help open the door to new alternatives beyond the diesel-powered locomotives used today.

“As part of our sustainability strategy to reduce freight transportation emissions through innovation, we plan to continue to lead the sector by deploying low and no carbon technologies. At CN, we believe rail has a tremendous potential to reduce the environmental impact of transportation. As a mover of the economy, CN is committed to playing a key role in the transition to low-carbon economy.”

Jean-Jacques Ruest, President and Chief Executive Officer, CN



“The FLXdrive is a defining moment for the freight rail industry, and Wabtec is proud to partner with CN to accelerate the industry toward low- to zero-emission locomotives,”

Rafael Santana, Wabtec President and Chief Executive Officer



“I am excited to see that the Canadian National’s (CN) Bessemer & Lake Erie Railroad (B&LE) Company has received a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to help with the purchase of a new innovative Wabtec battery-electric locomotive. As a member of a family that has proudly worked for Bessemer for four generations, I am thrilled by this opportunity to accelerate the future of rail by promoting cleaner and more efficient transportation. I would like to offer my congratulations to CN’s B&LE and Wabtec as they work together to create sustainable and efficient railroads for future generations.”

Pennsylvania State Rep. Parke Wentling (R-17th District)



CN is the most fuel-efficient railway in North America, using approximately 15% less locomotive fuel per gross ton mile than the industry average. In 2020, CN’s actions to reduce emissions, mitigate climate risks and to develop the low-carbon economy resulted in CN being one of only three Canadian companies listed on CDP’s prestigious Climate A List. The continuing successful development and availability of innovative propulsion technology is part of a portfolio of carbon reduction initiatives.

In April 2021, the Science-Based Target Initiative (“SBTi”) approved CN’s commitment to reduce scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gases (“GHG”) emissions by 43% per million gross ton miles by 2030 from a 2019 base year. CN furthermore commits to reduce scope 3 GHG emissions from fuel and energy related activities by 40% per million gross ton miles by 2030 from a 2019 base year. CN’s Climate Action Plan and its new level of ambition target support the Paris Agreement.

About CN

CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 19,500-mile rail network, CN, and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

About WABTEC

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) is focused on creating transportation solutions that move and improve the world. The company is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for the freight and transit rail industries, as well as the mining, marine and industrial markets. Wabtec has been a leader in the rail industry for over 150 years and has a vision to achieve a zero-emission rail system in the U.S. and worldwide. Visit Wabtec’s website at: www.wabteccorp.com.

About the SBTi

SBTi is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute and the World Wide Fund for Nature that defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting and independently assesses companies' targets. For more information, please consult their website: https://sciencebasedtargets.org/.

