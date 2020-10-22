All The Best (And Wildest) Looks From The CMT Music Awards

The CMT Music Awards 2020 carried on this week, joining the ranks of other award shows that have managed to take place amid the pandemic. And the looks did not disappoint.

Despite a smaller red carpet than usual, stars like Noah Cyrus, Kelsea Ballerini, and co-host Sarah Hyland pulled out all the stops to deliver jaw-dropping looks to fans.

While the show had plenty of exciting moments, including various virtual performances, sometimes you just need to take a moment to appreciate the fashion. Here are some of the best and most wild looks from the CMT Awards:

Noah Cyrus (pre-show)

View photos (Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT) More

Noah Cyrus (performing at the show)

View photos (Photo: Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT) More

Caylee Hammack

View photos (Photo: John Shearer/CMT2020/Getty Images for CMT) More

Kelsea Ballerini

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

View photos (Photo: Photo by Kevin Winter/CMT2020/Getty Images for CMT) More

Story continues