All The Best (And Wildest) Looks From The CMT Music Awards

The CMT Music Awards 2020 carried on this week, joining the ranks of other award shows that have managed to take place amid the pandemic. And the looks did not disappoint.
Despite a smaller red carpet than usual, stars like Noah Cyrus, Kelsea Ballerini, and co-host Sarah Hyland pulled out all the stops to deliver jaw-dropping looks to fans.
While the show had plenty of exciting moments, including various virtual performances, sometimes you just need to take a moment to appreciate the fashion. Here are some of the best and most wild looks from the CMT Awards:
Noah Cyrus (pre-show)
Noah Cyrus (performing at the show)
Caylee Hammack
Kelsea Ballerini
Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.
Sarah Hyland
Mickey Guyton
Hardy
Jimmie Allen
Philip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town
Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay
Ingrid Andress
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.