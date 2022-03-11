New CMS weapon detectors at high schools identical to scanners used at Panthers games

Anna Maria Della Costa
·4 min read
Nancy Pierce/Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Seven Charlotte-Mecklenburg high schools will soon install body scanning equipment to screen students for guns and weapons.

Eventually, officials say, all CMS high schools will have the screening equipment, which is already in use in at least two schools in South Carolina and is used at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

A description from the company CMS is buying the body scanners from says the equipment is faster than a traditional metal detector, doesn’t require users to empty pockets or bags, and has technology to send a visual alarm to officials if a suspicious or dangerous item is detected.

At four of the seven schools getting the new equipment first, those campuses saw two or more guns beginning in August, part of a record-high number of firearms reported in the district this school year. Six other schools, including three not yet getting body scanners — Myers Park, South Meck, and West Meck — each had one gun reported on campus last semester.

The new equipment will be placed at the following schools:

Mallard Creek High

Garinger High

Harding University High

West Charlotte High

North Mecklenburg High

Julius Chambers High

Hopewell High

Superintendent Earnest Winston told board members Tuesday the district has finalized the contract for body scanners, and officials are waiting on paperwork to be signed. He said scanners should be delivered within 30 days and will be rolled out in phases.

Weapon detectors in schools

Patrick Smith, the district’s assistant superintendent of communications, said Wednesday that the body scanner CMS will use “is neither a metal detector nor a wand.” It’s the exact system used at Bank of America Stadium, he said.

“Walk right through and the scanner detects weapons and other suspicious objects,” Smith said, and added: “We will communicate the details of the scanners and provide information for families, students and staff as the equipment arrives, is installed and prior to implementation.”

The district is working with Evolv Technology for the body scanners, a CMS official confirmed Wednesday. Evolv Technology boasts a “touchless security screening that delivers safety without sacrificing the visitor experience,” according to its website.

Evolv officials say their technology is not a metal detector.

“Unlike traditional metal detectors, Evolv Express uses advanced sensor technology and artificial intelligence to screen guests while they walk through at a natural pace — without stopping and without handing over their belongings,” said Fitzgerald Barth, director of corporate communications at Evolv. “Express offers a dual lane, free-flow system proven to operate up to ten times faster than traditional metal detectors, alerting operators to the presence of weapons while ignoring harmless personal items like cell phones, keys, and coins.”

Barth said when a potential threat is detected by the system, real-time image aided alarms show guards where the potential threat is located on a person or in his or her bag. There’s minimal physical contact and allows school staff to act quickly and efficiently.

Clear backpacks at CMS

While waiting for body scanners, CMS has conducted 60 random safety screenings at middle and high schools this school year. Winston said no firearms were found during those screenings, but vapes, tasers, pepper spray and over-the-counter prescription medication have been found.

Also this week, the district announced students at Hopewell High School and Cochrane Collegiate Academy will be the first to try out clear backpacks.

Clear backpacks are part of a layered approach Winston is implementing in response to safety concerns on CMS campuses. Eddie Perez, a media relations specialist for CMS, told the Observer on Wednesday that 25 firearms have been found on campuses this school year. Other district high schools will also get the backpacks and wider implementation is expected later in the spring.

“We met with high school students and one of the pieces of feedback we received is that students (want to) actually touch and feel and see what the clear backpacks look like,” Winston said at a board meeting Tuesday.

In December, the district purchased 46,000 clear backpacks totaling $441,791.

Tips and security personnel

In January, CMS began training on the “Say Something” Anonymous Reporting System for grades 6-12. It’s been launched in all of the district’s middle, high and K-8 schools. The program is designed to help prevent violence in schools, homes and communities by educating students and adults on how to recognize warning signs and act immediately by telling a trusted adult or submitting an anonymous tip.

Winston said so far, officials have received 500 tips from middle and high school students through the app.

The district also has begun hiring 53 campus security associates.

