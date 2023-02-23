CMS Temporarily Suspends Medicare Payments to Modern Vascular

Modern Vascular

Aventura, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 9, 2023, Modern Vascular facilities received letters from the CMS program wherein the facilities were advised that Medicare Payments to Modern Vascular are suspended pending the outcome of the current DOJ lawsuit. The Modern Vascular legal team is actively engaged with the appropriate CMS authorities and is working towards an expedient resolution to this matter. To be clear, Modern Vascular has not been sanctioned or terminated by the Medicare Program, rather payments to the facilities have been temporarily placed on hold. Modern Vascular expects that the suspension will be lifted. While this is a temporary setback, Modern Vascular continues on its mission of preserving the limbs of an otherwise underserved and largely ignored patient population.



About PAD

Peripheral Arterial Disease (“PAD”) is the occlusion of arteries in patients’ legs and feet, which restricts the flow of blood. If left untreated, the disease progresses to more severe stages. Patients with the advanced PAD, known as Critical Limb Ischemia (“CLI”), have a 25% chance to go through a limb amputation within the first year of diagnosis. Approximately 150,000 lower extremity amputations are performed in the United States every year; most of them, are attributed to PAD. A three-year mortality risk after a lower extremity amputation is 71%, comparable to cases of advanced cancer. Studies show that, with help of companies like Modern Vascular, over 90% of PAD-related amputations are preventable.

About Modern Vascular Group of Companies

Modern Vascular is a group of healthcare companies headquartered in Phoenix, AZ. Modern Vascular clinics specialize in treating peripheral artery disease (PAD) through below-the-knee and below-the-ankle and pedal endovascular arterial reconstruction. Most patients report reduced pain, rapid wound healing, and a better quality of life post-procedure. Modern Vascular procedures are also essential in avoiding future limb amputation and extending life expectancy in diabetic, cardiovascular, and peripheral artery disease patients. Modern Vascular operates and manages multiple clinics across the United States. For more information, visit www.ModernVascular.com. For educational videos on PAD and its treatment, and to view patient testimonials of our highly satisfied patient population, please see our video library.

Story continues

CONTACT: Mark Rabinovich Executive Vice President (888) 617-1105 Ext. 4202 mrabinovich@modernvascularmail.com



