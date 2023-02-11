CMS teams turn 4A swim finals into a county meet. Myers Park, Providence take NC titles

Kiley Wilhelm closed out a stellar swimming career at Myers Park by winning two individual events and leading her team to a second straight 4A girls’ high school swimming and diving state championship.

And Providence edged out Marvin Ridge in the final event of the meet, winning the boys’ 4A state title.

Charlotte-area schools have won all four state team championships in the first two days of the state meet, held at Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary. The Community School of Davidson boys and Lincoln Charter girls won team titles Thursday in the 1A/2A meet.

Friday, Mecklenburg County-area teams were especially dominant.

On the boys side, Providence and sixth-place Ardrey Kell represented Mecklenburg. Myers Park was 12th and East Meck 16th. No. 2 Marvin Ridge and No. 10 Weddington were from nearby Union County.

On the girls side, Myers Park and Charlotte Catholic finished 1-2. Hough was sixth, Union County’s Marvin Ridge 7th and South Meck 10th. Also in the top 20 were No. 12 Providence, No. 15 Lake Norman, No. 16 Weddington and No. 19 Cuthbertson, among area team.

Individually, Wilhelm added two relay team championship finishes to her pair of individual triumphs. The Myers Park senior teamed with Kayman Neal, Avery Klamforth and Sofia Plaza to win the 200 medley relay in a state-meet record time of 1 minute 42.10 seconds. It was the fastest time ever recorded in the event in any N.C. classification.

That broke the former record of 1:42.20, set five years ago by Leesville Road.

Walker was named Outstanding Performer in the girls’ competition.

Also shattering a state meet record was Hough senior Grace Rainey, with a time of 1:00.27 in the 100 breaststroke. The old mark, of 1:00.35, had been set two years ago by Parkwood’s Kaylee Hamblin.

Walker leads boys

Providence edged Marvin Ridge 203-192 in the team standings for the 4A boys’ crown.

The Panthers finished third in the night’s final event, the 400 freestyle relay, compared to a fifth-place finish by Marvin Ridge.

Providence won only one event, with Ben Delmar capturing the 200 individual medley in a time of 1:48.78.

Wells Walker of Needham Broughton High in Raleigh was named Outstanding Performer among the boys. He won the 50 and 100 freestyle events, setting meet records in each race. He also swam opening leg on the Needham Broughton 400 freestyle relay team that set a meet record.

The boys’ competition produced another record, with Marvin Ridge’s 200 medley relay squad turning in a time of 1:32.20 – fastest for a team in any size classification at the North Carolina state meet.

Members of the Marvin Ridge team were Charles Helsig, Jordan Willis, Troy Keen and Michael Rice.

Marvin Ridge’s Colin Mumsford and Providence’s Hayden Stallings won men’s sportsmanship awards, while Myers Park’s Wilhelm and Charlotte Catholic’s Sarah Dichak were the women’s sportsmanship winners.

Top finishers

Leading team scores, plus event winners and other Charlotte-area swimmers in the top five places:

GIRLS

Myers Park 290; 2. Charlotte Catholic 188.5; 3. Green Hope 173; 4. Needham Broughton 153.5; 5. Apex Friendship 142; 6. Hough 111; 7. Marvin Ridge 109; 8. East Chapel Hill 95; 9. Cardinal Gibbons 86; 10. South Mecklenburg 83.

12. Providence; 15. Lake Norman; 17. Ardrey Kell; 20. Cuthbertson.

Diving: 1. Bayleigh Cranford (Ragsdale), 488.55 points; 2. Madeline Bays (Weddington).

200 medley relay: 1. Myers Park (Kayman Neal, Avery Klamforth, Kiley Wilhelm, Sofia Plaza), 1:42.10; 4. Charlotte Catholic; 5. Ardrey Kell,

200 freestyle: 1. Mere Whelehan (Green Hope), 1:47.52; 3. Clarke Neace (Hough); 5. Kaylee McDonald (Marvin Ridge).

200 individual medley: Avery Klamforth (Myers Park), 1:58.01; 2. Grace Rainey (Hough); 4. Sofia Plaza (Myers Park).

50 freestyle: 1. Parker Bolduc (Cardinal Gibbons) 22.94.

100 butterfly: 1. Kiley Wilhelm (Myers Park), 51.20; 2. Molly Donlan (South Mecklenburg); 4. Kayman Neal (Myers Park).

100 freestyle: 1. Mere Whelehan (Green Hope), 50.42; 5. McKenna Patrick (Cuthbertson).

500 freestyle: 1. Nicole Zettel (Apex Friendship), 4:48.37; 3. Kara Martinson (Weddington); 5. Kaylee McDonald (Marvin Ridge).

200 freestyle relay: 1. Myers Park (Avery Klamforth, Leigh Bailey, Julia Pou, Sofia Plaza), 1:35.05; 2. Marvin Ridge.

100 backstroke: 1. Kiley Wilhelm (Myers Park), 53.27; 2. Molly Donlan (South Mecklenburg); 3. Alyssa Claborn (Lake Norman); 4. Kayman Neal (Myers Park).

100 breaststroke: 1. Grace Rainey (Hough), 1:00.27; 2. Avery Klamforth (Myers Park); 4. Sofia Plaza (Myers Park); 5. Sydney Sanders (Charlotte Catholic).

400 freestyle relay: 1. Myers Park (Kiley Wilhelm, Grace Tuchi, Julia Pou, Kayman Neal), 3:24.60; 5. Marvin Ridge.

BOYS

Providence 203; 2. Marvin Ridge 192; 3. Needham Broughton 168; 4. Leesville Road 135; 5. Green Hope 129; 6. Ardrey Kell 127.5; 7. Cardinal Gibbons 98; 8. Page 86; 9. Green Level 73; 10. Weddington 72.

Diving: 1. William Sullivan (Middle Creek), 432.35 points; 2. Dean Treanor (Hough).

200 medley relay: Marvin Ridge (Charles Helsig, Jordan Willis, Troy Keen, Michael Ria), 1:32.96; 2. Providence.

200 freestyle: 1. Keith Williams (Panther Creek), 1:39.72.

200 individual medley: 1. Ben Delmar (Providence), 1:48.78; 3. Charles Helsig (Marvin Ridge).

50 freestyle: 1. Wells Walker (Needham Broughton), 20.19; 4. Nate Hohm (East Mecklenburg); 5. Christopher Zhang (Ardrey Kell).

100 butterfly: 1. Matthew Marsteiner (Leesville Road), 48.03; 3. Maksim Nechydyuk (Ardrey Kell)

100 freestyle: 1. Wells Walker (Needham Broughton), 44.64; 3. Nate Hohm (East Mecklenburg); 4. Christopher Zhang (Ardrey Kell).

500 freestyle: 1. Matthew Marsteiner (Leesville Road), 4:21.88; Luke Weber (Community School of Davidson), 4:37.42; 2. T.J. Spokas (Jay M. Robinson).

200-freestyle relay: 1. Needham Broughton, 1:24.71; 2. Marvin Ridge; 4. Providence.

100 backstroke: 1. James Bennison (Heritage), 48.92; 5. Christopher Aristando (South Mecklenburg).

100 breaststroke: 1. Grayson Nye (Middle Creek), 53.65; 2. Ben Delmar (Providence); 4. Hayden Stallings (Providence); 5. Jordan Willis (Marvin Ridge).

400 freestyle relay: 1. Needham Broughton, 3:03.63; 3. Providence; 5. Marvin Ridge

Complete meet results