CMS overpaid some staff, will take money back + What some NC residents say about vaccines

Many of us have struggled with our mental health in our lifetimes — especially during the duration of the pandemic. CharlotteFive's Maddie Ellis shares some of that journey with us as she details what it's like to grapple with mental health as a UNC student.

Let’s get into today’s headlines:

Some teachers who work for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will have $750 taken out of a November paycheck because of a district error on COVID stipends.

The details:

Teachers and other staff who took on additional responsibilities due to COVID during the 2020-21 school year got a bonus.

More than 10,000 employees received the $750 stipend in June.

However, 319 employees received an overpayment.

Learn more about the situation with the Observer’s Anna Maria Della Costa.

Most unvaccinated North Carolinians polled this month aren’t budging on vaccines, according to a new survey from Elon University.

Roughly two-thirds of unvaccinated survey respondents said they were unlikely to get the vaccine.

Fewer than a quarter said they were likely to get the vaccine.

More than 1,200 North Carolinians were surveyed between Oct. 15 and Oct. 17.

What about you, readers? If you’re not vaccinated, how do you feel about the vaccine? Let me know.

Unpack the rest of the survey results here with the Observer’s Hannah Smoot.

Carolina Panthers Chuba Hubbard runs the ball against the Dallas Cowboys at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, October, 3, 2021.

Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants injury and scouting report for Week 7 by Jonathan M. Alexander

The Panthers face the Giants on Sunday at 1 p.m. Get ready for it with Alexander.

The Charlotte Hornets do not hold LiAngelo Ball’s G League rights. Here’s why by Rod Boone

The Hornets signed Ball to a non-guaranteed contract last Thursday and waived him a day later.

However, Ball signed a G League contract prior to the Hornets’ signing, so he’s been placed in the overall draft pool.

The Charlotte 49ers got blown out at home. What’s next as the football team regroups? by Hunter Bailey

Charlotte struggles defensively, especially against an uptempo offense with a running back with an active pulse.

Find all of our sports reporting here.

Judge Gregory Horne listens as attorney Robert Jenkins speaks at the Wake County Courthouse in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, October 21, 2021. Horne is one of a three judge panel who listened to arguments Thursday about the constitutionality of the statute of limitations provision in the 2019 SAFE Child Act.

NC judges weigh challenges to law allowing more child sex abuse survivor lawsuits by Sara Coello

3 NC judges heard the first challenge to the 2019 SAFE Child Act on Thursday. The law temporarily suspends the statute of limitations for child sex abuse lawsuits.

The decision could affect many lawsuits.

NC fraudster went on crime spree while at home on COVID release from prison, feds say by Michael Gordon

According to court documents unsealed Thursday, 52-year-old Joseph DiBruno Jr. has been indicted for financial fraud.





Editorial: New NC prison policy on cards and letters is cruel and confusing by Sara Pequeño

“The prison system disproportionately condemns people of color, poor people, and mentally ill people, and treats them as sub-human. Taking away their access to handwritten letters and cards is another reminder that they are the other.”

---

