CMS fires superintendent + NC lawmakers vow to address nursing home staffing crisis

Molly Weisner
·3 min read

Happy Tuesday, Charlotte! Molly here, bringing you a newsletter that is bursting at the digital seams. Lots of news happening today, so allow me to walk you through it.

Noteworthy: Food trivia Tuesday: Five well-known restaurant chains got their start in North Carolina. Can you name them? Evan Moore has the list here

1. CMS Board of Education fires Superintendent Earnest Winston

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education Elyse Dashew, center, and board members leave for a closed session after 7-2 voted to terminate Superintendent Earnest Winston&#x002019;s contract on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.
In an emergency meeting not attended by Ernest Winston, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education voted 7-2 to fire the superintendent. Anna Maria Della Costa and Joe Marusak have that story here.

  • “It’s agonizing because I have so much respect for him,” said Elyse Dashew, chair of the board. “At this point in time, what this district needs is a different leader with a different skill set.”

  • Winston emailed The Charlotte Observer after the meeting, saying it was an honor to lead the district.

So, what’s next? The board is expected to name a former CMS administrator, Hugh Hattabaugh, as interim superintendent. The Observer’s editorial board wrote about what Hattabaugh might bring to the table.

As Winston’s service comes to an end, his time will be the latest to bookend the timeline of CMS superintendents.

2. NC lawmakers vow to address nursing home staffing crisis. ‘The alarm bell has rung.’

Following the Observer’s in-depth investigation into extreme staffing shortages inside North Carolina nursing homes, lawmakers are discussing ways to find a solution.

Asked about the Observer’s findings, Gov. Roy Cooper said he and his staff are “deeply concerned about what’s happened in nursing homes.”

Some have discussed giving nursing homes a financial incentive to provide higher-quality care. Another debate for lawmakers is whether to impose more rules on North Carolina’s nursing homes, 80% of which are owned by for-profit companies.

Ames Alexander and Gavin Off have the latest follow-up here.

  • From readers like you: Some shared their own experiences with nursing homes, and we shared those stories here.

3. Panthers terminate agreement with Rock Hill for new SC headquarters

Work continues on the Carolina Panthers new football operations and training facility that is called &#xd2;The Rock,&#xd3; on Monday, August 23, 2021. The facility is located in Rock Hill, SC.
The Carolina Panthers are terminating their contract with the city of Rock Hill over the construction of the NFL team’s new headquarters.

If you recall, last month, Tepper Sports & Entertainment, which represents the Charlotte-based NFL team, stopped construction on the 240-acre property because of a disagreement between the city and the company. But it’s been a bumpy road all along, as this timeline will show.

Cailyn Derickson, John Marks and Jonathan Alexander have the news here.

4. Found in a thrift store, a 1940s Charlotte Observer blue silk boxing robe goes viral

A little internet sleuthing helped put the pieces of the puzzle together on why The Charlotte Observer was on the back of a satin robe.
You may have seen the Tweets already. A vintage blue silk boxing robe with “The Charlotte Observer” emblazoned on the back is hard to miss.

The Observer’s Gordon Rago was walking around the Vintage Charlotte at Camp North End and discovered the garment. The tag said it was a wrestling robe from the 1940s. But how exactly the world of newspapers collided with that of wrestling robes was yet unknown.

Until Twitter offered an answer. Here’s what we found out.

5. TSA drops mask mandate enforcement. Here’s what it means for the Charlotte airport, CATS

Travelers wearing masks and not walk through Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.
Another mask mandate has been lifted.

Most major airlines including Charlotte Douglas International Airport’s primary air carrier, American Airlines, have stopped requiring masks on U.S. flights, the Observer’s Hannah Smoot reported.

The airport also is no longer requiring masks.

And masks are also no longer mandated on Charlotte Area Transit System vehicles or at public transportation hubs.

---

