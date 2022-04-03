Here’s what CMS should do with the clear backpacks it wasted taxpayer money on

CMS backpacks

So, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools ordered 46,000 clear backpacks from Office Depot and 40,000 had a cancer warning. Didn’t anyone have the common sense to order a sample to examine before CMS committed more than $440,000 of taxpayers’ money?

Whoever bought these backpacks should be terminated. Return all 46,000 and get the money back. Let the kids buy their own mandatory clear backpacks.

Marty Pearsall, Mint Hill

Ted Budd, guns

Hardly a day goes by when we aren’t confronted by news of yet another shooting victim. We are clearly in the midst of a pandemic of gun violence.

Against this background, Ted Budd, a sitting congressman whose livelihood comes from supplying the instruments of this violence, puts out his first TV ad in his quest for a U.S. Senate seat with a pistol clearly visible in his waistband holster while walking along the southern border wall.

Who is this dog whistle intended for since two-thirds of Americans do not own guns and a majority favor immigration? Wake up, folks! Ignore the fear mongering by politicians like Budd.

Thomas J. Strini, Spencer

Senator Tillis

Sen. Thom Tillis is worried that Ketanji Brown Jackson would be an activist judge and said he didn’t want an activist from either party on the Supreme Court.

If Jackson is confirmed and is an activist judge, she will likely be outvoted by the partisan justices already on the court, confirmed by the Republicans.

In spite of his reasonable words during the hearing, Tillis is still a man of the party who didn’t even allow confirmation hearings to begin for Obama nominee Merrick Garland.

As the Observer editorial said: “It wasn’t long ago when senators made at least some attempt to evaluate Supreme Court candidates on merits...” Not anymore.

Lucinda Lucas, Charlotte

Senator Burr

I am sincerely happy that Sen. Richard Burr will not representing me much longer. Burr said he was concerned about Judge Jackson’s opinion on “packing the court,” something she has no control over. This is disingenuous. I don’t believe Burr ever intended to vote to confirm her. Jackson is more qualified than many on the Supreme Court bench and has experience with everyday people. So, I am happy that Burr will not be representing me, as “the times they are a changing.”

Jacqueline Briscoe, Hickory

Billionaire tax

Regarding the “Billionaire Minimum Income Tax” proposed in President Joe Biden’s 2023 budget... It is claimed it would only tax the top tenth of a percent of taxpayers. However, history teaches us that that can change. Initially, the 1913 federal income tax, with a top tax rate of 7% on those making more than $500,000 (more than $14 million today) was imposed. Today, this federal income tax impacts most American.

Based upon the history of governmental tax programs voters should view this new proposal with skepticism.

Walter Hopkins, Mount Holly

Jan. 6 Commission

To refer to the Jan. 6 Commission as a kangaroo court, as a March 31 Forum writer did, is to ignore the facts of how we got to this point. Two Republican appointees were removed from the committee by the Speaker, within her rights, because they were Trumpian obstructionists and not committed to the fact finding mission of this commission. Kevin McCarthy had the ability to propose two other members, but instead withdrew his other appointees and refused to participate.

Two Republicans were selected to form a bipartisan body — a fact some may not like, but a fact nonetheless.

To refer to the violent attack on our nation’s Capitol as a “break in” is insulting to any real patriot. It’s demeaning to the officers who lost their lives and to the many more injured that day.

Brian Pressman, Charlotte

Nursing homes

Regarding the Left Alone nursing home series, (March 27-29):

Big profits make nursing home patients warehoused commodities. Staffing decreases profit.

Many state and federal officials only offer hollow words. Most politicians would oppose assisted death with dignity for those who become terminally ill. Deferring funding and not improving oversight is the same thing, just painfully slower.

Most patients, during productive years, helped build this economy. Is it only about business profits? Are these fellow human beings “depreciating out?”

Better care is needed in the warehouses of heaven’s waiting room.

Call me a concerned septuagenarian.

George Hinson, Concord

More of this, please

Regarding “Charlotte 15-year-old named an ‘emerging visionary’,” (March 29):

It is beyond amazing that Sahana and Shreya Mantha had the ability at a very young age to understand the needs of these single homeless moms. Then, taking the responsibility to teach these moms skills they’d have for a lifetime is awesome. It’s easy to understand how Sahana is competing for an additional $10,000 for her nonprofit. We certainly need more stories like this to overcome the negativity we hear and read about daily.

Mike Van Glish, Charlotte