CMS’ $2.88 billion list could be NC’s largest public school district bond referendum

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials still need billions of dollars for building needs, but its price tag is no longer the full $5.25 billion.

It’s $2.88 billion.

With the amount now trimmed, some 40 projects made the short list and provide more than 20 schools with new builds on existing properties. The spending plan was pared down from the district’s proposal last spring that had 125 projects.

Among other things, the $2.88 billion would cover costs for three new middle schools and a west regional athletic complex.

The district is crafting a comprehensive plan for facilities, boundaries and programs as it readies for a November bond referendum. If the $2.88 billion stands, it will be the largest-ever public school district bond put to voters in North Carolina, said Charles Jeter, the executive director for government affairs, policy and board services for CMS.

CMS is in the process of asking the public for input, and the school board will vote on a final list and price tag in February.

“In order to focus the community conversation and feedback, we narrowed the list to what we would want to accomplish in a five-year capital investment plan,” Dennis LaCaria, a CMS consultant, told The Charlotte Observer. “The 125-project starting point was to capture the 10-year capital needs.”

Projects in the Top 40

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is asking for feedback on a $2.88 billion construction plan that could bring new and renovated school buildings and be placed on voters’ ballots in 2023. Pictured here is a July 2022 aerial view of the construction site for a 45-classroom elementary school being built as relief for Polo Ridge, Hawk Ridge, and Elon Park elementary schools.

Multiple high schools are on the proposed list of 40 projects. At these schools — Garinger, South Mecklenburg, North Mecklenburg and East Mecklenburg — there would be continued work or replacement schools, where new facilities are built on current sites. An international baccalaureate magnet program also would be offered at South Mecklenburg High.

Several elementary schools are on the list for replacement schools: Beverly Woods, Huntersville, Matthews, Steele Creek, Cornelius, Piney Grove, Olde Providence, Hidden Valley, Huntingtowne Farms and Albemarle Road. Allenbrook Elementary will get an off-site replacement.

Wilson STEM Academy, Coulwood STEM Academy and Cochrane Collegiate Academy also would get on-site replacements.

“We still don’t know how much the county is willing to support,” LaCaria said, “which is another reason to narrow the focus.”

County Commissioner Laura Meier, who represents District 5, told the Observer on Friday residents are disillusioned with the politics surrounding education in the county and state.

“They want their schools to be high-quality with highly-qualified teachers producing results,” Meier said. “Neither the state nor the county is funding CMS appropriately. I think the people will see the great needs of our schools and act accordingly—for the sake of education and our children.”

The last CMS bond package voters approved in 2017 was just shy of $1 billion, at the time CMS’ largest ever.

From the 2017 bond package, $119.6 million still remains to cover 15 projects. Of those, 12 are under construction and three are in the design phase. Voters last rejected a school bond referendum in 2005, when 57% of voters said “no” to $427 million to build and renovate schools.

CMS wants feedback

LaCaria says the biggest undertaking for the district right now is education and awareness.

CMS began hosting a series of community engagement sessions at schools around Mecklenburg County this week to explain the comprehensive plan for facilities, programs and boundaries and receive feedback from residents.

Meetings were held at North Mecklenburg and Garinger high schools, and more are planned at the following sites:

▪ 6 p.m. on Jan. 25 at Northwest School of the Arts

▪ 12 p.m. on Jan. 26 is a virtual meeting

▪ 6 p.m. on Jan. 31 at South Mecklenburg High School

▪ 6 p.m. on Feb. 1 at East Mecklenburg High School

▪ 12 p.m. on Feb. 2 is a virtual meeting

▪ 6 p.m. on Feb. 2 is a virtual meeting

▪ 6 p.m. on Feb. 8 at Charlotte East Language Academy (Spanish language presentation).

Links for the virtual meetings can be found here on CMS’ website.