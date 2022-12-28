A CMPD officer died days before Christmas. Here is one way to help his family.

A 21-year Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department veteran died unexpectedly while off duty six days before Christmas. Now, the community can help his family by ordering donuts in his honor.

Dean Lauber, 52, suffered a non-work related medical emergency while at home on Dec. 19. He was taken to the hospital where he died, according to a CMPD news release.

Through Charlotte’s Salute to Heroes Foundation, Krispy Kreme will donate to Lauber’s family some proceeds from each dozen of donuts purchased with Salute to Heroes online until Jan. 1.

Who was Dean Lauber?

Lauber joined the CMPD in 2001. Before that he was a volunteer firefighter and assistant chief for 12 years with the Doyle Fire District, located in the southwest part of the Town of Cheektowaga, New York.

Before he left the area for Charlotte, he was an EMT and a public safety dispatcher for the town, according to the Doyle Hose Company.

In 1994 Lauber along with a fellow firefighter rescued eight senior citizens from a fire at the Williamstowne Senior Apartments, the company said in a statement. The two received “Firefighter of the Year” Award’s from Doyle No. 2 and the Southwestern Association of Volunteer Firemen for their actions.

Lauber was an officer in the Independence Division, which covers parts of southeast Charlotte. He was also a hockey player on the CMPD Salute to Heroes Foundation hockey team. The foundation helps first responders and their families in times of need.

”Dean played in many Salute to Heroes Hockey games over the years and actively supported all his fellow first responder brothers and sisters,” the organization said.

Lauber recieved praise from a Charlotte woman in 2017, after helping her change her tire during a hot day while he was on shift near the Siskey YMCA.

“Thank you, Dean Lauber, police officer extraordinaire. You really made my day, and now every time I think about it, I smile,” Patricia O’Neill wrote in a letter to The Charlotte Observer.

When he died, officer Lauber was surrounded by his wife Jessica Lauber, a Charlotte firefighter, his children, and members of CMPD, according to a CMPD news release. He is survived by two sons, Nathan and Zach.

Funeral services are scheduled for Dec. 29 at the First Baptist Church on 301 S. Davidson Street in Charlotte.