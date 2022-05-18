CMPD investigating homicide after man found on side of northeast Charlotte road

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead on the side of the road Wednesday afternoon in northeast Charlotte, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers working patrol were flagged down around 2:57 p.m. and told about an unresponsive man lying on the side of the road in the 200 block of East Sugar Creek Road. The officers determined the man was assaulted with a deadly weapon and began initiating life-saving efforts until Medic arrived, police said in a news release.

Medic took the man to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, the release said. At 3:53 p.m., the man was pronounced dead by hospital staff, police said.

This is the 32nd homicide in Charlotte so far this year, according to CMPD data.

Anyone with information about this incident can call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.