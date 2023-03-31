CMPD charges driver in deadly crash in west Charlotte over weekend

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a fatal crash in west Charlotte after three vehicles collided on Saturday and one person was killed.

At approximately 3:44 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the intersection of Morris Field Drive and Wilkinson Boulevard after a Ford Edge, a Toyota Corolla, and a Nissan Altima crashed, according to a CMPD news release Friday.

Three people, including a man who has been criminally charged, were taken to the hospital, according to police.

Leon Daniels, a passenger in the Toyota, died Wednesday at the hospital due to his injuries, police said.

So far, the investigation indicates the Toyota and Nissan were traveling southeast on Wilkinson Boulevard while the Ford Edge, driven by Terence McBride, was traveling northeast on Morris Field Drive.

McBride failed to stop at a red light, entered the intersection and struck the Toyota causing the vehicle to slide to the left and collide into the right side of the Nissan, police said. The Toyota then overturned before settling right-side up.

McBride was cited for driving with a suspended license, having an expired registration, and driving with no vehicle insurance. Police have obtained a warrant for his arrest for misdemeanor death by vehicle.

Any person who witnessed the crash of has information about this case is asked to call Detective Mercedes at (704) 432-2169, extension 5. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.