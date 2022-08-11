CMMB to Hold 110th Anniversary Holy Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Sept. 18

Mass to recognize the organization’s 110 years of service, honor community health workers

Photo credit: Elena Solana | A community case worker supports a young mother and her baby at a project site in Zambia. The Catholic Medical Mission Board (CMMB) will hold a special holy mass to commemorate the organization’s 110 years of service and to honor the invaluable work of community health workers.

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Catholic Medical Mission Board (CMMB) announced today that a special holy mass will be held to commemorate the organization’s 110 years of service and to honor the invaluable work of community health workers at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 10:15 a.m. Timothy Cardinal Dolan, Archbishop of New York, will preside over the celebratory mass.

“The current global health crisis has shown us that there has never been a more important time to serve others and confront the inequity in access to quality healthcare among the world’s marginalized communities,” said Mary Beth Powers, president and CEO, of CMMB. “For 110 years, CMMB staff, partners and volunteers have been answering the call to mission to serve those in need and have committed to the belief that health and human dignity should be shared by all.

“We invite others to join us at this Holy Mass to celebrate CMMB’s mission to serve others, honor the community health workers who make it all happen, and rejoice in the millions of lives reached over the years with healthcare and social services.”

For 110 years, CMMB, the international, faith-based non-governmental organization, has worked to strengthen health systems in remote communities and operates locally through community health workers in Haiti, Kenya, Peru, South Sudan and Zambia.

Throughout its history, CMMB has also responded to some of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, providing medicines and health services to women and children. In 2022 alone, CMMB is responding to the Ukraine conflict and the unprecedented global hunger crisis brought on by the Ukraine war, climate-related weather disasters and soaring food prices due to inflation.

This special celebratory mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, located at 5th Ave. between 50th/51st streets in New York City, is open to the public. All are invited to attend. Please RSVP here. The mass also will be shown virtually via a live webcast on CMMB’s Facebook page, available here.

Catholic Medical Mission Board: CMMB provides long-term medical and development aid to communities affected by poverty and unequal access to healthcare. Focusing on women’s and children’s health, we deliver sustainable health services in Haiti, Kenya, Peru, South Sudan and Zambia. For over a century, we have worked to strengthen and support communities through healthcare programs and initiatives, the placement of volunteers, and the distribution of medicines and medical supplies. Over the last 10 years, CMMB’s Medical Donations Program has distributed more than $5 billion worth of medicines and medical supplies to 83 countries across the globe.

