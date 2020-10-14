CMLS Financial announces appointment of Norm Taylor as Vice President and Managing Director of CMLS Financial’s commercial division in Vancouver.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMLS Financial, one of Canada’s largest independent mortgage lenders, is pleased to announce the appointment of Norm Taylor as Vice President and Managing Director, Real Estate Finance, BC region. Norm will focus on growing our commercial lending and brokerage business in Western Canada and will be based in our Vancouver office. A top performer, Norm brings over 25 years of sales, leasing and executive experience within the commercial real estate industry including most recently in his role as an Executive Vice President & Managing Director responsible for the BC Region at an international real estate advisory firm.



This appointment will enhance and support CMLS growth in the Western region of Canada and the company’s continued commitment to, and investment in, the Canadian real estate market.

“CMLS Financial has a 45+ year history of providing commercial lending services to real estate investors throughout Canada,” says Sam Brown, Senior Vice President, at CMLS Financial. “We are excited to welcome Norm Taylor to the CMLS team. His wealth of experience, strong relationships and demonstrated success will further strengthen our coast to coast service capabilities.”

“The entrepreneurial spirit and culture of CMLS is what attracted me to join the company,” said Norm Taylor. “I look forward to expanding the business and creating enhanced value for our clients.”

About CMLS Financial

CMLS Financial is one of Canada’s largest independently owned mortgage lenders, with nine offices across the country. Founded in 1974, the company provides a wide range of commercial lending services, residential mortgages, and institutional services. For more information about Canada’s Mortgage Company™, visit www.cmls.ca

For more information, contact:

Sam Brown

Senior Vice President

604.687.2118

samuel.brown@cmls.ca





