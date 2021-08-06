CME Calls on Federal Government and CBSA Union to End Work-to-Rule Strike Action

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Dennis Darby, President and CEO of Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME), and Chair of the Canadian Manufacturing Coalition, issued the following statement in response to the work-to-rule strike action taken by Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) workers at 6:00am on Friday, August 6, 2021:

"Canadian manufacturers are very concerned about work-to-rule strike action by CBSA workers, that began at 6:00am on Friday, August 6, 2021. Delays at the border will hurt already fragile global supply chains and impede the movement of food, medicine, workers, and critical goods vital to the manufacturing industry. We have seen the damage caused by disruptions to our rail and port systems over the past year, a country-wide slowdown at the border will inflict more damage and hinder Canada's economic recovery.

Canadian manufacturers are part of North American and global supply chains. To support these vital economic links, manufacturers need open and efficient borders. Delays caused by work-to-rule activities, on top of the current COVID-19 restrictions, will disrupt the flow of goods. All 90,000 + manufacturers in Canada are very worried about this situation.

For the manufacturing industry, for international trade, and for the entire Canadian economy, it is imperative that work-to-rule strike action at the border end. CME urges the federal government and the CBSA union to come to a resolution now."

Quick facts

The manufacturing sector represents more than 10% of Canada's gross domestic product.

Manufacturers directly support more than 1.7 million jobs in Canada.

The total manufacturing sales in 2019 surpassed $685 B.

