CMC Metals Announces Results of AGM and Appointment of Company Advisor

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 24, 2021 / CMC Metals Ltd. (TSXV:CMB)(Frankfurt:ZM5N)(OTC PINK:CMCZF) ("CMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its 2021 Annual and Special General Meeting ("AGM") of shareholders held virtually on Thursday, December 7th, 2021.

Shareholders approved all the resolutions detailed in the management information circular of the Company(the "Circular"), namely:

Electing all the nominees to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Appointing Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte Chartered Professional Accountants as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to determine the auditor's compensation.

Approving the Advance Notice Provision

Approving the Incentive Stock Option Plan for the Company.

A total of 9,797,245 common shares of the Company were voted at the AGM, representing approximately 10.32% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, with the following results:

RESOLUTION VOTES

FOR VOTES

AGAINST VOTES

WITHHELD To Set the number of Directors at Five 82.73% 17.27% 0.00 Kevin Brewer as Director 79.76% 20.24% Graham Chisholm as Director 82.23% - 17.77% John Bossio as Director 81.32% - 18.68% Robert Wheeler as Director 81.77% - 18.23% Advance Notice Provision 80.85% 19.15% Appointment of Auditors 95.92% - 4.08% Incentive Stock Option Plan 75% 25% - Other Business 75.71% 24.29% -

In addition, the Company is very pleased to appoint Mr. Robert Csada as a Company Advisor. Robert has almost three decades of experience in education, global history and research. He has worked previously as a consultant for a Canadian publicly traded company. He has provided strategic advice on multiple initiatives related to publicly traded companies. His knowledge and experience will be of added value to the board of directors and company shareholders. He is a major shareholder and is working diligently with the Company on marketing and promotional activities.

Mr. John Bossio, Chairman noted, "Since becoming a shareholder, Robert has shown significant interest in our activities and is working diligently to improve shareholder value. We are very pleased he agreed to join our advisory team and will continue working with our President and CEO Kevin Brewer to enhance shareholder value as we advance our exploration efforts in 2022 and beyond."

The Company further wishes to announce that it has granted, effective today, an aggregate of 2,500,000 stock options (each an "Option) to certain directors, officers, staff, and consultants of the Company in accordance with the Company's Rolling Stock Option Plan. Each Option is exercisable into one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Share") at a price of $0.12 per Share. The options are subject to a four month hold period to May 24, 2022 and then the holder can exercise the option at anytime for a period of five years from the date of grant, subject to certain vesting requirements in accordance with the Company's option plan.

The Company will provide a detailed review of activities and outline of future proposed work early in the New Year. In addition, we expect to announce pending results of additional drill results and sampling efforts from various properties over the next few weeks.

CMC Metals wishes everyone a safe and enjoyable festive season.

About CMC Metals Ltd.

CMC Metals Ltd. is a growth stage exploration company focused on opportunities high graded polymetallic deposits in Yukon, British Columbia and Newfoundland and Labrador. Our silver-lead-zinc prospects in the Rancheria Silver District include the Silver Hart Deposit and Blue Heaven claims (the "Silver Hart Project") in Yukon, and Rancheria South, Amy and Silverknife claims (the "Rancheria South Project") in British Columbia. Our polymetallic projects with potential for copper-silver-gold and other metals include Logjam (Yukon), Bridal Veil and Terra Nova (both in Newfoundland).

On behalf of the Board:

"John Bossio"

John Bossio, Chairman

CMC METALS LTD.

For Further Information and Investor Inquiries:

Kevin Brewer, P. Geo., MBA, B.Sc.(Hons), Dip. Mine Eng.

President, CEO and Director

Tel: (604) 670-0019

kbrewer80@hotmail.com

Suite 615-800 West Pender St.

Vancouver, BC

V6C 2V6

To be added to CMC's news distribution list, please send an email to info@cmcmetals.ca or contact Mr. Kevin Brewer at 604-670-0019.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

"This news release may contain certain statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law, including without limitation, statements that address the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles and exploitation activities and developments. In this release disclosure regarding the potential to undertake future exploration work comprise forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and risks, including the ability of the Company to raise the funds necessary to fund its projects, to carry out the work and, accordingly, may not occur as described herein or at all. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, the impact of the constantly evolving COVID-19 pandemic crisis and continued availability

of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Readers are referred to the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators for information on these and other risk factors, available at www.sedar.com. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation."

