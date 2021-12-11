CMC COIN Launch Raises Over 750 BNB in Record Time

The Crypto Marketing Company Token ($CMCC) Rockets into orbit Tuesday December 8th backed by Crypto Weekly Mag, the world leading weekly subscription cryptocurrency magazine.

London, United Kingdom, Dec. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Crypto Marketing Company (CMC)’s tumultuous launch day soon had investors seeing green as presale slots filled in the minutes following the company’s flagship coin $CMCC’s ITO. Co-founders Nathan Hill and Colin Wooley urgently assembled CMC’s crack team of crypto-industry leaders to prime the engines, check the fuel lines, and join together in a silent countdown to launch. Together in awe of their achievement the team sat quietly as the magnitude of the task they had undertaken rippled first among the team, then spread like wildfire throughout the wider CMC community. The genie was out the bottle, the cat was out the bag, as newly appointed junior editor Tom Stokes put it “Well… let’s hope it’s ready, because the shit can’t be put back in the horse.” The launch had been a success beyond the team’s wildest expectations, and they certainly knew it. The subscription magazine Crypto Weekly, and its parent organization the Crypto Marketing Company had its fate sealed, destined to fly an as-of-yet new and uncharted course in the world of Cryptocurrency and the Blockchain Journalism.”

As Hill began to speak, and the room silenced as he described the successful launch

Nathan in his first formal address to $CMCC investors stated his delight in the launch success commenting “The team couldn’t have hoped for a better presale… hitting the softcap in under 180 seconds, it’s practically unheard-of.” Colin later added “This is only the first step now, there’s much work ahead – the success of CMCC depends now on redoubling efforts and continuing the hard work that has made The Crypto Marketing Company the success it is today.”

With over a 125,000 weekly subscribers Crypto Weekly Magazine, the media arm of The Crypto Marketing Company, it set to make waves and set trends in the world of decentralized finance. From conception to reality and on every step along the way talented contributors have flocked to join this rapidly expanding multimedia conglomerate.

Story continues

CMC Coin on Telegram: https://t.me/CMC_COIN_1

CMC Coin on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CMCCOIN2000

Nathan continuing his address stated “Every effort has been made to assure our investors as to the security and long-term sustainability of the Crypto Marketing Company and it’s affiliated $CMCC Coin, our tokenomics ensuring sustained price action though the utility arrangement with partnered advertisers guarantees continued growth both of the underlying token, and of the organization as a whole.”

Cryptozon: The Cryptocurrency Online Marketplace

Alongside their media venture, CMCC is preparing to lay the groundwork for a revolutionary online goods delivery platform. In partnership with global retailers across hundreds of consumer goods industries the Crypto Marketing Company intends to debut it’s one-of-a-kind cryptocurrency based physical-goods marketplace.

“The tech team has been secretly developing a cryptocurrency payment platform, intended to launch a platform that will allow users to initially purchase one of 25,000 products worldwide that will be delivered directly to their door, the number of products will grow rapidly as the platform develops. There will also be integrations with several other cryptocurrencies over the coming weeks and months to allow holders of other coins to purchase the same products. This will gain even more awareness for the CMC brand.”

Crypto Weekly Magazine: Journalism Done Right

During his final statements Colin described the nature of the company magazine. “The CMC group of companies have also launched ‘Crypto Weekly’ magazine and it already has a weekly subscription base of over 125,000 cryptocurrency enthusiasts. This renders CMC the largest subscribed to weekly cryptocurrency magazine in the world. With such a high readership level, it has been an essential tool to other projects looking to advertise themselves. With huge things coming for The Crypto Marketing Company, it is a pleasure to be surrounded by such an accomplished team during this monumental launch.”

Crypto Weekly Magazine is available online at https://cryptoweeklymag.com

Website: https://thecryptomarketingcompany.com/

CONTACT: Name: Nathan Hill Organization: CMC GROUP OF COMPANIES Address: 71-75 Shelton Street Covent Garden, London, England WC2H 9JQ, United Kingdom Phone: +44-20-3488-7654



