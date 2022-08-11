CMB YUNCHUANG: ‘Industry-finance Scenarized Connection Model’ Opens up a New Path for Scenarized Financial Services

CMB YUNCHUANG Information Technology Co., Ltd.
·4 min read

CMB YUNCHUANG Information Technology Co., Ltd. from China (also referred to as CMBYC) bridges up enterprises and financial institutions

Shenzhen, China, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The book Bank 4.0 written by famous banker Brett King had foreseen far back in 2018 that it had been the time for scenarized finance to come. Printed on the cover was the catchphrase: Banking Everywhere, Never at a Bank. During the past three years coping with COVID-19 pandemic, banks all over the world had been driven by the idea of ‘non-contact’ into exploring the new possibilities brought by scenarized finance.

This change had been more significant in developing markets such as China. Commercial Banks and Fintech Companies are actively exploring new chances to merge financial services into consumption scenarios.

CMB YUNCHUANG Information Technology Co., Ltd. from China (also referred to as CMBYC) bridges up enterprises and financial institutions by means of scenarized finance through providing full digital solutions for capital and cash flow management. Its innovative ‘Industry-Finance Scenarized Connection’ model redefines the relationship between financial institutions and companies, providing a new Chinese solution for global bankers.

It is reported that CMBYC, located in Shenzhen, China, is a fintech subsidiary of the world-famous commercial bank, China Merchants Bank Ltd. (also referred to as CMB). On July 4, 2022, the authoritative financial media The Banker released its Top 1000 World Banks by Tier 1 2022, in which China Merchants Bank Ltd. ranked 11. This is the 5th year in a row that CMB had been listed in this ranking.

The concept of scenarized finance is actually referring to a favorably interactive ecology which incorporates financial services into consumption or industrial scenarios, providing the former to the latter and creating an efficient long-term connection. Such an ecology would include a large number of participators such as financers, operators, service providers and consumers.

CMBYC, as the founder and operator of this scenarized ecology, exerts capabilities in both capital management and professional operation, the former succeeded from CMB while the latter nurtured by the company itself. Starting with cash inflow into corporate bank accounts and ending with its outflow to downstream business partners, a whole picture of cash flow management of a firm can be drawn.


CMB YUNCHUANG: ‘Industry-finance Scenarized Connection Model’ Opens up a New Path for Scenarized Financial Services


On the cash inflow side, the digital product Group Enterprise Treasury (referred to as GET) covers multiple functions for group enterprise users such as Unified Account Access Management, Central Billing Management and Financing Activity Management. On the cash outflow side, the product Scenarized Cost Control System (referred to as SCO) intergrates not only high-quality service providers in different fields such as air tickets, hotels and taxis, but also nets over 100 banks into the product by means of ERP Integration, which creates a one-stop scenarized ecological platform providing consumption service, expense management and financial services all at the same time. And then, after generating and accumulating data on cash inflow and outflow of a firm, Multiple Analysis Platform (referred to as MAP) product could perform multi-dimensional analysis on such data, in order to dig and reveal its hidden value in financing context.

In this ecological model, to provide financial services, banks only need to perform risk management based on the real transaction data generated by the enterprise customers, but no need to spend too much effort on excessive marketing or building up a transaction scenario from nothing.

Transaction scale and cash flow generation are the main indicators that banks would use to evaluate a business scenario. This Industry-Finance Scenarized Connection model designed by CMBYC covers solid high-frequency demands like corporate procurement, travel and car renting. It is stated in research reports by iResearch, a professional market research and consulting institution in China, that spending of enterprises on procurement, travel, car renting, group dining and employee benefits in total would reach a scale of several thousand billions CNY in 2022. There is full potential of generating transation and cash flow as well as banking values.

At the same time, transaction data generated from comsumption scenarios could also be used in customer portrait and demand forecast, which is additional value-adding services by CMBYC to banks assisting more accurate financial service. The closed cycle of data from cash inflow to outflow could enable banks to track the actual usage of their credit given to enterprise customers, which would further enhance risk management and credit rating capabilities.

As a fintech subsidiary in the banking circle, CMBYC’s new business model actually not only serves its parent bank CMB, but also welcomes other banks to jointly build up a broader open business ecology. This new open model will provide banks all over the world with a new path in exploring scenarized finance.

Company: CMB YUNCHUANG Information Technology Co., Ltd.

Contact Person: Mr. He

Email: hejian@cmbyc.com

Website: https://www.cmbyc.com

Telephone: 0086+400-806-7955


Disclosure:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.Newsroom: etkaan.submitmypressrelease.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Life gradually returns a year after fire chars Sierra Nevada

    Firefighters extinguish the last embers. A wildfire in the California wilderness has come to an end, and what’s left behind is a blackened landscape of skeletal pines and leafless oaks, scorched meadows and ashen stumps where saplings once stood. One year after a wind-whipped wildfire charged across a craggy mountainside above Lone Pine, California, flashes of new growth are emerging in this still-charred corner of the Inyo National Forest, a hiking, camping and fishing playground about 350 miles (563 km) southeast of San Francisco.

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Reports: Blue Jays signing veteran outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.

    Jackie Bradley Jr. is staying in the AL East.

  • Andreescu earns thrilling first-round win at National Bank Open over Daria Kasatkina

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu feels as though she has found her fighting spirit after a tough, but thrilling 2 1/2 hour two-set victory on Tuesday. The Mississauga, Ont., native defeated world No. 9 Daria Kasatkina 7-6 (5), 6-4 in her opening round match at the National Bank Open. "A win is a win no matter how you pull it off and today really showed me a lot about myself and how I can push through these things if I really want it," Andreescu said. "It just shows that fighting spirit that I still ha

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Kim arrives on PGA Tour with a 61 to win Wyndham Championship

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Cavallini scores, short-handed Whitecaps snatch dramatic 2-1 win over Dynamo

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't exactly the way Vanni Sartini drew it up, but the Vancouver Whitecaps still captured three points in dramatic fashion on Friday. The 2-1 victory over the visiting Houston Dynamo is exactly the kind of result the 'Caps will need in order to secure a playoff berth, the head coach said. “If we win the playoffs, it’s all because of this win," Sartini said. "It’s a very important game. Because we go from zero to three points that allow us to stay on the course.” The 'Caps (8-10-

  • National Bank Open a chance for several WTA players to have memorable returns

    TORONTO — A lingering foot injury that kept Canada's Leylah Fernandez out of action for over two months was also an opportunity for her to learn about herself. Now Fernandez knows just how impatient she can be. "I thought I was going to be extremely patient and that I was going to be able to take that time off and accept it," Fernandez said of the injury suffered on May 31 in a French Open quarterfinal against Italy's Martina Trevisan. "But in reality I was just antsy. I was taking my racket and

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Triplett tops Shaw Charity Classic leaderboard

    CALGARY — Kirk Triplett knows what it’s like to be in contention at the Shaw Charity Classic. Now, the 60-year-old from Scottsdale, Ariz., would like nothing more than to win the annual PGA Tour Champions event at the Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club in his ninth attempt. “This is an exciting opportunity for me to go out and try to win a golf tournament,” said Triplett, who followed up the 65 he shot Friday with a 68 on Saturday to head into the final round of the 54-hole event alone at the

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin