CMAs: Luke Combs and Maren Morris among big winners at live country music event

Eric Church won his first Entertainer of the Year award at this year’s Country Music Awards.
Singers Maren Morris and Luke Combs were the other big winners of the night, with Morris taking home Female Vocalist of the Year, Single and Song of the Year for “The Bones”.
Combs won Male Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year, for What You See is What You Get.
Other winners on the night include Dan + Shay, and Miranda Lambert.
The 54th CMAs was held as a live event despite the ongoing pandemic. Vulture reported that it appeared few guests wore masks, and described the ceremony as having “potential super spreader event vibes”.
See the full list of winners below:
Entertainer of the Year
Eric Church – WINNER
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Single of the Year
“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
“Beer Never Broke My Heart,” Luke Combs
“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert
“The Bones,” Maren Morris – WINNER
“I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
Album of the Year
Heartache Medication, Jon Pardi
Never Will, Ashley McBryde
Old Dominion, Old Dominion
What You See is What You Get, Luke Combs – WINNER
Wildcard, Miranda Lambert
Song of the Year
“Bluebird,” recorded by Miranda Lambert
“The Bones,” recorded by Maren Morris – WINNER
“Even Though I’m Leaving,” recorded by Luke Combs
“I Hope You’re Happy Now,” recorded by Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
“More Hearts Than Mine,” recorded by Ingrid Andress
Female Vocalist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris – WINNER
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs – WINNER
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion – WINNER
Rascal Flatts
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay – WINNER
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Musical Event of the Year
“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
“Be a Light,” Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban
“The Bones,” Maren Morris with Hozier
“Fooled Around and Fell in Love,” Miranda Lambert featuring Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack
“I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice — WINNER
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor, fiddle – WINNER
Paul Franklin, steel guitar
Rob McNelley, guitar
Ilya Toshinskiy, guitar
Derek Wells, guitar
Music Video of the Year
“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert — WINNER
“Homemade,” Jake Owen
“I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
“Second One to Know,” Chris Stapleton
New Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Carly Pearce
Morgan Wallen – WINNER