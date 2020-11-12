CMAs: Luke Combs and Maren Morris among big winners at live country music event

Eric Church collects his CMA during a live ceremony in Nashvill (Getty Images for CMA)

Eric Church won his first Entertainer of the Year award at this year’s Country Music Awards.

Singers Maren Morris and Luke Combs were the other big winners of the night, with Morris taking home Female Vocalist of the Year, Single and Song of the Year for “The Bones”.

Combs won Male Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year, for What You See is What You Get.

Other winners on the night include Dan + Shay, and Miranda Lambert.

The 54th CMAs was held as a live event despite the ongoing pandemic. Vulture reported that it appeared few guests wore masks, and described the ceremony as having “potential super spreader event vibes”.

See the full list of winners below:

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church – WINNER

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Single of the Year

“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

“Beer Never Broke My Heart,” Luke Combs

“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert

“The Bones,” Maren Morris – WINNER

“I Hope,” Gabby Barrett

Album of the Year

Heartache Medication, Jon Pardi

Never Will, Ashley McBryde

Old Dominion, Old Dominion

What You See is What You Get, Luke Combs – WINNER

Wildcard, Miranda Lambert

Song of the Year

“Bluebird,” recorded by Miranda Lambert

“The Bones,” recorded by Maren Morris – WINNER

“Even Though I’m Leaving,” recorded by Luke Combs

“I Hope You’re Happy Now,” recorded by Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

“More Hearts Than Mine,” recorded by Ingrid Andress

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris – WINNER

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs – WINNER

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion – WINNER

Rascal Flatts

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay – WINNER

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Musical Event of the Year

“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

“Be a Light,” Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban

“The Bones,” Maren Morris with Hozier

“Fooled Around and Fell in Love,” Miranda Lambert featuring Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack

“I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice — WINNER

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor, fiddle – WINNER

Paul Franklin, steel guitar

Rob McNelley, guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, guitar

Derek Wells, guitar

Music Video of the Year

“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert — WINNER

“Homemade,” Jake Owen

“I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

“Second One to Know,” Chris Stapleton

New Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen – WINNER