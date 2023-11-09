CMAs awards Lainey Wilson top honors, Jelly Roll sees success, plus 3 other unforgettable moments

On a night when the core tenets of country music — earnest truths and outlaw ways — were on full display, Lainey Wilson took Wednesday evening's 57th Country Music Association Awards by storm as she snared five trophies and became the first woman to take home the top prize in more than a decade.

Along with Wilson's dominance, it was a series of performances ranging from stalwarts of the genre to a new generation of hit-makers and collaborators that told the story of where country music is at this moment.

With appearances from Morgan Wallen, HARDY and country-arriving superstar Post Malone, Cody Johnson, Ashley McBryde and the tandem of Carly Pearce and Chris Stapleton, the genre's future may not appear like its past. But its commercial and cultural health appears as strong as ever.

Jelly Roll and Wynonna Judd perform during the 57th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023.

Country Music Hall of Famer Wynonna Judd — who opened the program by performing "I Need A Favor" alongside 2023 CMA New Artist of the Year Jelly Roll — heralded the growth of the genre's next generation of star performers.

"Like so many (rising) stars, Jelly Roll is having the same moment I had when stars I looked up to, like Loretta Lynn, were honored that I (was seeking to follow in their footsteps)," Judd told The Tennessean. "Yes, it's weird, but the love is authentic and good."

In addition to Wilson and Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, Brothers Osborne, Old Dominion, Jenee Fleenor and unlikely CMA history-maker Tracy Chapman were honored with trophies on country music's biggest night.

Tracy Chapman becomes first Black woman to win CMA Award

Singer Tracy Chapman on Wednesday evening became the first Black woman to win a Country Music Association award, 35 years after she debuted her signature hit "Fast Car," the CMA confirmed.

Country star Luke Combs' cover of "Fast Car' won a CMA Award for Song of the Year at the 57th CMAs. The award goes to the writer of the winning song, though Combs also brought home a trophy for the song, which also won Single of the Year — an award that goes to the performer.

Story continues

Combs' countryfied reimagining of the song, which he released on his 2023 album "Gettin' Old," hit number one on Billboard's country airplay chart.

Though Chapman could not be at the CMA Awards to accept the honor, she wrote a note. "I'm sorry I couldn't join you all tonight. It is truly an honor for my song to be newly recognized after 35 years of its debut. Thank you to the CMAs and a special thanks to Luke and all of the fans of "Fast Car."

Jelly Roll, a hometown kid-made-good, finds greater acclaim

Nashville-born CMA Best New Artist Jelly Roll, having already achieved multiple-hits in country and rock — and billion-play YouTube hip-hop virality — has not allowed his increasing stardom to cloud his awareness of what matters most to his life and work.

"There's a tale of two Nashvilles happening right now. I represent both Music Row, which has embraced me so lovingly, but also my local community that raised me," noted the Antioch-area native.

"The bartenders, bar backs, construction workers, cooks, firemen, first responders, restaurant table bussers and valet parking attendants truly run this town and they were cheering for me as if I was one of their own all day today," he added after winning the Best New Artist award.

"Those are the [blue collar] people, who when they realize that the kid who grew up living next door to them is becoming a celebrity, they know that the heart of who [that celebrity] is will never change."

He then added that artists like Jason Aldean, Eric Church, Sam Hunt and Kid Rock paved a road for him, both as an artist and as an open-minded appreciator of music in many forms and formats.

CMA hosts Bryan and Manning had jokes

"We're back," stated CMA Awards co-host Peyton Manning told the crowd. "And you know what that means. Yep, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift weren't available."

"You know the difference between Taylor Swift and the New York Jets?" Luke Bryan asked. "Taylor Swift can fill a stadium."

The jabs tied to country-born pop favorite Swift and her Kansas City Chiefs tight-end boyfriend were par for the course for the duo, whose comedic timing in the host role is quickly becoming a highlight of the program.

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning host the 57th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023.

Manning and Bryan recognized a few of the stars in the room such as Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll.

"Jelly Roll is so inspiring, he has my mother considering a face tattoo," Bryan said.

Manning responded, "Eli already got his," and the cameras cut to a photo of Eli Manning with his face tatted up like Jelly Roll.

A stirring (and fittingly rowdy) tribute to Jimmy Buffett

In an appropriately raucous fashion, the audience and stars celebrated Jimmy Buffett's life with a tribute in song performed by Kenny Chesney, Mac MacAnally, Zac Brown Band and Alan Jackson.

Chesney and MacAnally started off their tribute with an acoustic cover of Buffett's "A Pirate Looks At Forty," both playing guitar on a smaller stage in front of the main stage. A picture of Buffett was shown on the screen behind the stage with blue lights that washed over the performers.

Afterward, the curtain opened up to the bigger stage behind and Zac Brown Band and Jackson played the classic "Margaritaville." A slideshow of Buffett played in the background, where pictures showed him grinning and sun-kissed, sitting on a sailboat.

Alan Jackson, left, and Zac Brown perform during the 57th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023.

During the celebratory performance, Brown wore beachy shorts (and no shoes) in classic Buffett fashion and Jackson rocked his sunglasses inside.

Jackson and the band sang, "Wastin' away again in Margaritaville / Searchin' for my lost shaker of salt" and the crowd chanted "Salt, salt, salt!" And as they finished out the chorus, they sang, "Some people claim that there's a woman to blame / But I know it's nobody's fault," and the audience danced and smiled, honoring Buffett with their exuberance.

Lainey Wilson cemented as country music's brightest new superstar

Lainey Wilson's lucky number is nine. Thus, for the five-time 2023 Country Music Association award-winner (who was nominated nine times), she walked into the proceedings already believing the evening to be special.

Three hours later, after becoming the first woman to win the vaunted Entertainer of the Year trophy since Swift took the honor in 2011, she knew it was.

Lainey Wilson accepts the Artist of the Year award during the 57th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023.

"I was nine years old when my parents brought me to Nashville for the first time and I was given my first horse," she told The Tennessean.

CMA Awards 2023 full winners list: Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton and more

In regards to the power she feels moving forward from her incredible night of success, the "Bell Bottom Country" vocalist stated the following:

"With every fiber of my being I believe that nothing is impossible. Brick by brick, fan by fan, song by song and team member by team member, I'm setting the foundation for continuing my success [in country music]. Getting endless opportunities resulting from me doing exactly what I always wanted to do in life is fun."

Tracy Chapman becomes first Black woman to win CMA Award 35 years after 'Fast Car' debut

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: 2023 CMA Awards top moments: Lainey Wilson scores big, Jelly Roll wins