CMA reacts to new COVID-19 measures announced by Quebec government

OTTAWA, Jan. 11, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - As physicians, it is our ethical duty is to provide care to all patients who seek our help, regardless of their personal health choices. But in recent weeks and months, we have grown increasingly worried about the patients that we don't see; patients that, due to the pandemic having overwhelmed our system, can no longer access the care they need in a timely fashion.

We know that vaccination against COVID-19 provides our best protection against serious illness, hospitalization and death. The new measures announced today in Quebec to entice residents to get vaccinated demonstrate how precarious the situation is. We continue to implore everyone to get their vaccine; it is still the best tool we have in our arsenal.

Dr. Katharine Smart, CMA President

Dr. Abdo Shabah, CMA Board member for Quebec

