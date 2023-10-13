CMA clears Microsoft Activision merger

Activision developed the popular Call Of Duty games (Tim Ireland/PA) (PA Archive)

Microsoft’s long-running battle with the Competition and Markets Authority finally came to an end today as the regulator said it would be clearing its blockbuster merger with Call of Duty maker Activision.

The CMA rejected an earlier merger proposal by Microsoft, citing concerns about competition in the cloud gaming market. Microsoft subsequently brought a new deal to the table, which would see Activision’s cloud gaming managed by a third party, Ubisoft.

The CMA said of the revised proposal: “The new deal will stop Microsoft from locking up competition in cloud gaming as this market takes off, preserving competitive prices and services for UK cloud gaming customers.

“It will allow Ubisoft to offer Activision’s content under any business model, including through multigame subscription services. It will also help to ensure that cloud gaming providers will be able to use non-Windows operating systems for Activision content, reducing costs and increasing efficiency.”

Activision said: “The CMA’s official approval is great news for our future with Microsoft, and we look forward to becoming part of the Xbox Team.”

Microsoft previously blasted the CMA over its decision to block its deal with Activision after a number of other major global regulators gave it unconditional approval.

“This decision, I have to say, is probably the darkest day in our four decades in Britain,” Microsoft president Brad Smith said in an interview with the BBC. “It does more than shake our confidence in the future of the opportunity to grow a technology business in Britain than we’ve ever confronted before.”

The firm is understood to have faced a $3 billion break-up fee if the deal had fallen through.

Sarah Cardell, Chief Executive of the CMA, blasted Microsoft’s behaviour during its merger investigation despite approving the deal.

“We delivered a clear message to Microsoft that the deal would be blocked unless they comprehensively addressed our concerns and stuck to our guns on that,” she said.

“With the sale of Activision’s cloud streaming rights to Ubisoft, we’ve made sure Microsoft can’t have a stranglehold over this important and rapidly developing market. As cloud gaming grows, this intervention will ensure people get more competitive prices, better services and more choice. We are the only competition agency globally to have delivered this outcome.

“But businesses and their advisors should be in no doubt that the tactics employed by Microsoft are no way to engage with the CMA.â¯Microsoft had the chance to restructure during our initial investigation but instead continued to insist on a package of measures that we told them simply wouldn’t work. Dragging out proceedings in this way only wastes time and money.”