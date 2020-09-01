CMA Awards Give Female Artists a Far Bigger Look as Miranda Lambert Leads Nominations With Seven

Although the Country Music Association Awards themed its 2019 telecast around women’s contributions to the genre, 2020 is turning out to be the year in which that’s actually born out in the nominations. In the slate of nominees announced Tuesday morning, female artists made up two or sometimes three of the five contenders in nearly every category, marking far greater representation than usual in a genre that has taken heat for being disproportionately skewed toward male superstars and newcomers.

Making a major comeback in CMA Awards contention, as she recently has at country radio, Miranda Lambert earned the most nominations, with seven, upping her career tally to 55, a record for a female artist in CMA history.

The genre’s newest legitimate superstar, Luke Combs, followed with six. Maren Morris (who was eligible for her crossover smash “The Bones,” but not her album, which fell in the previous awards cycle) is a strong contender with five nominations. Carly Pearce earned four, as did Dan + Shay and producer Jay Joyce. Ashley McBryde and Keith Urban are up for three, as is Justin Bieber, by virtue of his featured appearance on a triply nominated Dan + Shay single.

Among the many double nominees are two freshman women who had No, 1 singles this year, Ingrid Andress and Gabby Barrett, who announced the nominees in a CMA livestream Tuesday morning (pictured above). Asked who they would celebrate with, Barrett cited “my beloved husband,” and Andress said “all the plants in my apartment.”

Notably, the most celebrated category at the CMAs, entertainer of the year — which in some years has had no female contenders — has two this year, Lambert and Carrie Underwood. The last time there were two women or female-fronted acts in contention in that marquee category was in 2010, when Lambert faced off against the group then known as Lady Antebellum. For the last time two solo women were nominated for entertainer of the year, you’d have to look back to 1979, when the category included Barbara Mandrell and Crystal Gayle. (The last time a woman won entertainer of the year? When Taylor Swift got it in 2011.)

Joining Lambert and Underwood as nominees for entertainer of the year are Eric Church, Keith Urban and a first-time contender in this top division, Combs.

Garth Brooks, who can usually be counted on as a nominee in the category — and won it last year — asked CMA voters not to fill out their ballots for him this year, to make room for the.new guard, and he got his wish. Although Brooks had added that he would love to be considered in other categories, like vocal event of the year for his duet with Blake Shelton, he got no nominations. (Neither did Shelton, for that matter.)

The hottest younger artist of the moment, Morgan Wallen, got one nomination, for best new artist. He’ll face off there against two women who had No. 1 singles earlier this year, Ingrid Andress and Gabby Barrett, each of whom got two nominations. Barrett is also up for single of the year, for the crossover smash “I Hope,” and Andress additionally contends for song of the year, for the chart-topper “More Hearts Than Mine.”

Besides Barrett, the other nominees for single of the year are Morris’ recent format-crossing No. 1 hit “The Bones,” Lambert’s “Bluebird,” Combs’ “Beer Never Broke My Heart” and a Dan + Shay collaboration with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours.”

The song of the year category has four songs recorded and co-written by women in contention: Andress’ “More Hearts Than Mine,” Lambert’s “Bluebird,” Morris’ “The Bones” and “I Hope You’re Happy Now” by Pearce featuring Lee Brice, plus Luke Combs’ “Even Though I’m Leaving.” Combs has two nominations in the category, though, which goes to songwriters: he co-wrote the Pearce/Brice duet as well as his own hit.

The album of the year category, which traditionally tends to go a little more outside the box than some of the other categories, had a notable nod for McBryde’s acclaimed sophomore album, “Never Will,” as well as Lambert’s “Wildcard,” Jon Pardi’s “Heartache Medication,” Old Dominion’s self-titled album and Combs’ “What You See is What You Get.”

Artists with two nominations each are Church, Underwood, Andress, Barrett, Wallen, Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton and (by virtue of his Dan + Shay collaboration) Justin Bieber. Those singly nominated include Lady A, Little Big Town, Midland, the retiring Rascal Flatts, Brothers Osborne, Brooks & Dunn, Florida Georgia Line, Maddie & Tae and Jimmie Allen.