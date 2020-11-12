CMA Awards: Eric Church wins the top prize and other highlights from socially distanced celebration

Clearly, it wasn’t easy – but the Country Music Association’s CMA Awards came and went Wednesday night at Nashville’s Music City Center.

The show, televised (mostly) live on ABC, was bolstered by a number of fresh winners in the major categories: Chiefly, Eric Church, who won his first Entertainer of the Year award. Maren Morris and Luke Combs, both barely out of their 30s, dominated the rest of the night's major prizes.

The ceremony, too, was largely a winner, and far and away the most “normal” an awards show has looked since the coronavirus pandemic transformed American life back in March.

That said, this year's ceremony was anything but average, whether you’re talking about the rapid testing that forced several country stars to bow out and go into quarantine; the league of young artists that won nearly every award; or the 15-year veteran that finally earned one of the biggest honors in country music.

A socially distanced celebration

"I'd ask you to 'Hold My Hand' if that didn't break protocol," Reba McEntire quipped to her co-host Darius Rucker at the start of the evening.

But health protocols were serious business at this year's CMAs, especially as it dared to do what no other country awards show did in the midst of the pandemic: put all of its stars together in the same room.

They did so by booking the biggest ballroom in Nashville's convention center, and seating each artist at their own table, spaced eight feet apart. They didn't wear masks at their tables, but all participants had to be tested to get on site.

Those precautions invariably came with a lot of snags. In the days — even hours — leading up to the show, five scheduled performers had to bow out after testing positive for the coronavirus.

That included one half of Florida Georgia Line, as well as CMA-winning musician Jenee Fleenor, who we can only assume was due to play the iconic fiddle on "Devil Went Down to Georgia" during the opening Charlie Daniels tribute.

There was also Lee Brice, who had to be replaced on his duet with Carly Pearce. Filling in for Brice was Charles Kelley of Lady A, who was able to successfully pre-tape that performance — and then Lady A had an exposure in their camp, forcing them to miss a collaboration with Rucker.

Eric Church reaches the peak

Eric Church laughed as he held the award for Entertainer of the Year — a prize he'd been chasing for the last six years.

"If there was ever a year not to win this award," he said, as an audience of dozens of his fellow artists chuckled knowingly.

He was referring to the fact that the Entertainer of the Year prize typically goes to the country artist who "entertained" the biggest live audience that year — and that competition ceased to exist back in March, when the coronavirus sidelined the concert industry. When he was gunning for this award in 2019, Church played the biggest stadium concert in Nashville's history, singing for more than 56,000 fans.

"This award this year, at least for me, has been about the loss of this year," he said Wednesday night.

"Loss of life, loss of playing shows, loss of freedom, loss of kids being in school, and you know what the win is? The win is, we all were here tonight together as country music, in person, live, not on Zoom.

And I really believe this: It's gonna be music that brings us out of this. That is the one thing that is gonna save the entire world. Politicians are about division. Music is about unity. And I promise you, it's gonna take everybody in this room to unite."

Country's new class takes over

Despite being the night's champion, Church remained an "Outsider" among his fellow winners. Let this sink in: Every other winner on Wednesday's telecast released their major label debut album no earlier than 2015. And they don't sound like the stars who came before them, whether they're singing or speaking.

The night's most dominant winner — Maren Morris — is also among mainstream country's most outspoken and progressive artists. After her crossover hit "The Bones" won both Song and Single of the Year, Morris earned her first Female Vocalist of the Year award.

She spent most of her acceptance speech acknowledging the importance of Black women in country music, mentioning Rhiannon Giddens, Yola, Linda Martell, Rissi Palmer, Mickey Guyton and Brittney Spencer — artists ranging in influence from the 1970s to lauded modern songwriters and Nashville up-and-comers.

