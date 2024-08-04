CM: ‘There is time’ – Samardzic pushing for move as Milan agree to pay commission

Lazar Samardzic is one of the key targets for AC Milan this month and although there is a total agreement with the player, Udinese are yet to show any openings. As highlighted by a report, though, there is time to work on the matter.

Samardzic’s name emerged as a concrete option for Milan a few weeks back and although there was optimism initially, the negotiations have cooled down. As reported by Calcomercato.com, Udinese are yet to show any openings after demanding €20m plus bonuses for the player.

Milan believe that the player is worth less, with a contract expiring in 2026, and the will of the player is also important. An agreement has been reached on personal terms and also with the attacking midfielder’s father/agent, who would get a commission of ‘less than €5m’.

‘There is time’ to accelerate the talks again, as the report states, and it remains to be seen if Udinese will lower their demands slightly. Only then can Milan make a new move for the player, with focus currently on a few other positions such as the defensive midfield.

In the meantime, Paulo Fonseca has been giving the youngster Mattia Liberali the chance in the No.10 role and he has impressed a lot.