UP CM to Reach Delhi, Likely to Meet PM Amid ‘Discontent’: Reports

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Minister Yogi Adityanath will be arriving in Delhi and is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, reports said on Thursday, 10 June, amid speculation of discontent in the party over the CM's leadership.

This would come after a series of high-level meetings by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were held in Delhi and Lucknow over the past several days.

With the UP Assembly elections due in the first half of next year, criticism has been mounted over Adityanath's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state and the lack of coordination between his government and BJP MLAs and MPs.

(With inputs from ANI.)

