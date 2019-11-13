CM Punk set for surprise return to WWE

CM Punk has made a surprise return to WWE bringing an end to his five-year UFC career.

The former two-time champion left the company under something of a cloud back in 2014 before signing a multi-fight deal to take his talents inside the Octagon.

But now, aged 41, it appears he's heading back to the squared circle.

Making an unannounced appearance on the WWE Backstage show on FS1 in the US, Punk signalled his intention to return.

“It’s as simple as this: Just when they think they’ve got the answers, I change the culture,” he said down the camera lens. “I’ll see you here next week.”

It remains to be seen whether Punk intends to return to ring action after a lengthy absence but he is set for a key role on the WWE's new weekly studio-based show.

“CM Punk, one of the most celebrated WWE Superstars of all time, joins the roster of FS1's WWE Backstage, beginning next week, Tuesday Nov. 19," a WWE statement read.

“Phil Brooks, better known as CM Punk, joins WWE Backstage as a special contributor and analyst. He will make select appearances in studio alongside host Renee Youngand analyst Booker T.

"The Best in the World" joins fellow regular contributors Christianand Paige, as well as new correspondent Ryan Satin on the WWE Backstage rotation.

“Television's only studio show devoted to all things WWE, Backstage discusses the week's biggest stories with a varied cast of guest and personalities, in addition to breaking news and exclusive behind-the-scenes access to WWE."