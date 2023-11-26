CM Punk returns to WWE at Survivor Series

WWE

CM Punk has returned to WWE, nearly a decade after he walked out of the company.

At Survivor Series on Saturday (November 25), Punk made his shock return following the Men's War Games match.

As the team of Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and the returning Randy Orton were celebrating their victory, the static noise hit before 'Cult of Personality' played in Chicago's All State arena.

WWE

Punk then made his entrance and stood at the top of the ramp, interacting with fans but never making it towards the ring.

Speaking about Punk at the post-show press conference, Triple H said (via Comicbook.com): "This came together super quick, which I'm sure is why it stayed very tight.

"There was a lot of speculation at that point. It was nothing but speculation for most of the time there was speculation. It didn't really start to come to fruition until everybody stopped thinking it was going to happen and all of a sudden, it was happening."

Addressing their past tensions, Triple H added: "A lot of time has gone by, almost 10 years right? And if you were the same person 10 years ago 10 years later, you messed up.

WWE

"Everybody grows, everybody changes. I'm a different person, he's a different person, and this is a different company, and we're all on the same even starting ground."

Punk was fired by AEW in September, following a backstage incident at All In. He had made his debut for AEW in August 2021, marking his return to wrestling after seven years away.

Following Survivor Series, Triple H shared a photo of him and Punk together on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote: "Mighty cold day in hell."

Catch up on Raw, Smackdown, NXT and all the big WWE action via the WWE Network or TNT Sports. US viewers can access the WWE Network via Peacock.

