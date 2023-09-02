CM Punk fired by AEW after backstage incident

All Elite Wrestling (AEW)

CM Punk has been fired by All Elite Wrestling with immediate effect.

Punk – real name Phillip Brooks – was widely reported to have had a backstage altercation with fellow AEW wrestler Jack Perry during the massive All In London show at Wembley Stadium last Sunday (August 27).

AEW boss Tony Khan today (September 2) confirmed that following a week-long investigation and a unanimous recommendation from the AEW Discipline Committee, Punk's contract with the company had been terminated.

"Phil played an important role within AEW and I thank him for his contributions," said Khan.

"The termination of his AEW contracts with cause is ultimately my decision, and mine alone.

"Of course, I wish I didn't have to share this news, which may come as a disappointment to many of our fans."

He added: "Nevertheless, I am making the decision in the best interests of the many amazing people who make AEW possible every week – our talent, staff, venue operators and many others whose efforts are unsung but essential to bringing our fans great shows on television and at areas and stadiums throughout the world."

After walking out of the WWE back in January 2014, there had long been hopes, rumours and talk of a wrestling comeback.

Punk took time out of the business for a short-lived and ultimately unsuccessful career in UFC before he made his triumphant wrestling return in August 2021 with the recently-launched AEW.



His time with AEW was initially a massive success, but he was suspended from the company following the controversial media scrum after he won the AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley at All Out.

During the press conference, Punk took verbal shots at AEW EVPs Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, as well as Adam Page. There was later a physical altercation backstage.

Punk, who was injured during the match, also vacated the title.

On his long-awaited return from injury and suspension, Punk took to wearing his vacated title, dubbed the "Real World Championship", which he defended against Samoa Joe at All In London in what appears to be his final moments with AEW.

Prior to the incident in London and his subsequent termination, Punk had been expected to appear at All Out 2023 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois, where he would have been welcomed as a hometown hero.

Punk had been the main attraction of AEW Collision, a new Saturday night show that launched this summer.

During Punk's previous suspension from AEW there had been rumours of a possible return to WWE, especially given Vince McMahon's short-lived-absence from the company.

However, McMahon's return as executive chairman is believed to have made this unlikely scenario even less probable.

