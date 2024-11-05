CM: Paz, Güler, Theo Hernandez – possible future deals between Real Madrid and Milan

Real Madrid and AC Milan seem to have always been on good terms as seen by the number of deals done in the past, and there could be more in the future.

Calciomercato.com write how Real and Milan ‘represent the elite of football’ as the two most successful teams in the Champions League (15 and seven titles, respectively). Sharing values ​​and style have led the two clubs to create a solid friendship that has remained to this day.

In the past there are examples such as Kakà and Diego Lopez, as well as the more recent Theo Hernandez and Brahim Díaz. The history books between the Rossoneri and Los Blancos are full of transfers that have made fans of both teams happy.

The latest deal in chronological order was the one concluded last summer for Alex Jiménez, a full-back with high potential who was bought by Milan for €5m. Real Madrid have two buy-back options: one for €9m in June 2025 and one for €12m in June 2026.

However, the dialogue between the two clubs remains open and constant and could lead to new deals in the coming months. For example, Milan have set their sights on Nico Paz, an Argentine midfield talent purchased by Como last summer but with Los Merengues possessing a buy-back.

Real’s idea would be to bring the 20-year-old back within two or three years, and they could then look to re-sell him. The discussions could include Theo Hernandez because the French full-back dreams of a return to Real Madrid as a star, while we need to see how his renewal develops.

Geoffrey Moncada has shown interest in Turkish talent Arda Guler in the past and could evaluate Dani Ceballos at the end of the season. New ideas are emerging that could strengthen the alliance between the two clubs.