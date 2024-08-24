CM: Gyokeres continues ridiculous form – the background on Milan’s ‘strong interest’

Viktor Gyokeres was one of the most talked about names before the start of the summer transfer window, with a number of different clubs linked including AC Milan.

According to Calciomercato.com, Milan and Napoli were among the sides to show a ‘strong interest’ in Gyokeres before the mercato opened, with the former needing to replace Olivier Giroud and the latter Victor Osimhen.

However, Sporting CP were never under any pressure to sell given the striker has a contract until 2028 which contains a release clause of €100m, a very high figure, which no club has any intention of paying despite the fact he scored 29 league goals last season.

In the spring, Milan had ‘shown great interest’ but the high demands discouraged the Rossoneri directors from looking into the situation further. They then turned to Joshua Zirkzee who had a €40m clause, before eventually signing Alvaro Morata.

Napoli were also keen but Osimhen is still there now and thus they didn’t have the funds, then the Premier League and in particular Arsenal came forward. In the meantime, the Swedish giant has picked up where he left off in terms of form.

Sporting defeated Farense 5-0 last night three goals came from Gyokeres, who has now scored six goals in three games this season.