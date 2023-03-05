Thrilling finish propels Columbus basketball to second state championship in a row

Columbus’ basketball team has spent the better part of the past two seasons dominating the competition with one of the most talented rosters in the nation.

But twice, the Explorers have had to dig deep when it’s been time to put the finishing touches on a state championship.

Luckily for Columbus, its depth may only be matched by its resilience.

The Explorers found a way to put an exclamation point on another state title on Saturday night when they rallied late to beat Winter Haven 50-48 in the Class 7A state final at the RP Funding Center.

Columbus’ victory capped a historic day for Miami-Dade County boys’ basketball as the Explorers, Miami Riviera Prep (Class 3A), Hialeah Mater Lakes (4A) and Miami Belen Jesuit (5A) all won state titles giving the county the most it’s ever had in one season.

Columbus coach Andrew Moran, who last season became only the second coach from Miami-Dade County to win state titles at two different schools, won his third overall after winning his first at Miami Christian in 2015 and two in a row now at Columbus.

Columbus (27-4), ranked No. 11 nationally by MaxPreps, won its second consecutive state crown a year after going down to the wire with Orlando Dr. Phillips before emerging with a one-point win thanks to a go-ahead free throw by Cayden Boozer.

Columbus High School’s Cameron Boozer (12) battles for the ball with Winter Haven’s Kjei Parker (12) during the FHSAA boys basketball Class 7A State Championship at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

“We were down for most of the game last year and it was back and forth,” Boozer said. “It was similar this year but we maintained our composure and never get too high or too low.”

This year, the needed free throw came from junior Malik Abdullahi with 23.8 seconds left.

But this time it tied the game at 48, and it wasn’t even the most important play Abdullahi would make that would lead to the win.

After senior guard Garyn Bess nearly stole the ensuing inbounds pass, and then nearly stole the ball at halfcourt seconds later, Abdullahi raised his long arms and finally created the game-swinging turnover Columbus needed. He then chased the ball down and got it to Bess, who was wide open for the go-ahead layup with four seconds left.

Columbus High School’s Garyn Bess (11) scores in the game’s final seconds to defeat Winter Haven during the FHSAA boys basketball Class 7A State Championship at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

“All I was thinking was to play as hard as I could for those last few seconds,” Bess said. “We got that layup and then brought it home.”

Abdullahi and Bess, along with Cayden and Cameron Boozer then got back on defense quickly to make sure Winter Haven guard Kjei Parker’s off-balance three-pointer at the buzzer missed the mark, sealing the win for Columbus.

“Just like we drew it up,” Moran said with a laugh. “It comes down to a broken play sometimes. We were pressuring up and we got some deflections and we ended up getting it and finishing. We’re just excited. We played our (butts) off. We were tired but we still came up with a way to win.”

Malik Abdullahi (24) reacts as Columbus High School defeats Winter Haven during the FHSAA boys basketball Class 7A State Championship at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

The Explorers ran off five consecutive wins after suffering an upset loss to Palmetto in the district championship round - a loss Cameron Boozer said this week served as a source of motivation.

Cayden Boozer led the Explorers with 21 points in a game that had 13 lead changes and neither team taking a lead larger than eight points. Cameron Boozer recorded a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Dylan James and Jamie Phillips Jr. each had 13 points and Parker had 12 to lead Winter Haven.

Columbus High School’s Malik Abdullahi (24) steals the ball in the game’s final seconds against Winter Haven in the FHSAA boys basketball Class 7A State Championship at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Cameron Boozer’s three-pointer with 1:28 left in the fourth tied the game at 47. Winter Haven took a one-point lead with 37.4 seconds remaining after James hit one of two free throws. Cayden Boozer then drew a non-shooting foul at the other end and then attacked the rim again, missing a shot before Abdullahi grabbed the rebound and nearly scored before drawing the foul that would allow him to tie the game.

While the twin brothers, who are two of the top sophomore prospects in the nation, have garnered plenty of well-deserved accolades, Moran once again praised the way Bess, who had 11 points, and Abdullahi (five points), continued to prove their value to the team goes beyond the stat sheet.

“We just needed a stop and we were desperate so we needed to get that steal,” Abdullahi said. “Coming into this game we knew we had a target on our back, but we’re a family and we play together. All these guys are dogs. They told me winning two was better than winning one. And now I know that feeling.”