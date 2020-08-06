'Cluster' of Chatham-Kent COVID-19 cases linked to one boating trip

Chatham-Kent Public Health says that a "cluster" of COVID-19 cases have been traced back to a boating trip.

Multiple households were involved in the trip, the health unit said, which took place over several days outside of the municipality.

The health unit is now tracing the contacts of each of the individuals, of which they say there is a "very large number."

"While we are in Stage 3, members of the community need to be reminded that we are still in a pandemic, and the potential for rapid spread of COVID-19 is very real," Dr. David Colby, medical officer of health for Chatham-Kent said in a press statement.

"Social circles are a maximum of 10 people for good reason; with everyone else we must physically distance."

This latest cluster comes as a spike of new cases popped up in that region. On Wednesday, officials reported that a second person from Chatham-Kent has died.

After seeing low numbers of new cases in the months of May and June, Chatham-Kent has seen increasingly more new cases in July. The region entered Stage 3 of reopening July 17.

As of Wednesday, Chatham Kent Public Health reported 299 cases for the region, with 70 still active. Three people are in hospital and one workplace is experiencing an outbreak.

Of all cases reported in Chatham-Kent, 247 contracted the virus through a close contact.

Chatham-Kent Public Health is reminding people to physically distance two-metres from one another even when outdoors, stay home when you are unwell, not exceed the gathering limits (50 indoors and 100 outdoors) and use 70 per cent alcohol hand sanitizer frequently.

