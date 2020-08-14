‘Clueless’ Series Reboot Focused on Dionne in Development at Peacock (EXCLUSIVE)

Peacock has landed the series reboot of “Clueless” centered on the character Dionne for development, Variety has learned exclusively.

The untitled comedy series is described a baby pink and bisexual blue-tinted, tiny sun-glasses wearing, oat milk latte and Adderall-fueled look at what happens when queen bee Cher disappears and her lifelong number two Dionne steps into Cher’s vacant Air Jordans. How does Dionne deal with the pressures of being the new most popular girl in school, while also unraveling the mystery of what happened to her best friend?

News of the show’s development was first reported last October, though no network or streaming service was attached at the time. Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey will serve as writers and executive producers on the project. Corrinne Brinkerhoff, Scott Rudin, the film’s producer Robert Lawerence, Eli Bush, and Tiffany Grant will also executive produce. CBS Television Studios will produce.

The film version of “Clueless” debuted in 1995 starring Alicia Silverstone as Cher and Stacey Dash as Dionne. It is now considered a cult classic. A TV adaptation aired on ABC and then UPN from 1996 until 1999 for three seasons. Rachel Blanchard played Cher in the series with Dash reprising the role of Dionne. In 2018, “Clueless: The Musical” debuted onstage in New York.

Reddout and Hickey’s past credits include the NBC revival of “Will & Grace” as well as shows like “The Muppets” and “Grown-ish.”

They are repped by Paradigm and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Brinkerhoff has a longstanding relationship with CBS Television Studios, having created the CBS series “American Gothic” and worked on shows like “The Good Wife,” “Elementary,” “Jane the Virgin” and “No Tomorrow” for the studio.

She is repped by UTA and Hansen Jacobson.

This is now the latest example of a female-focused 90’s staple that will get a fresh take focused on a Black character. It was previously announced that Tracee Ellis Ross is set to voice the lead character in the animated comedy “Jodie,” which is a spinoff of “Daria.” That show is currently set up at Comedy Central after originally being in the works at MTV.

