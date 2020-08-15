‘Clueless’ Reboot Centered on Dionne Heads to Peacock

Take note fans of plaid clothing: The upcoming “Clueless” reboot series has been picked up by Peacock, NBCUniversal’s recently-launched streaming service.

Here’s the synopsis for the “Clueless” reboot, per NBCUniversal: A baby pink and bisexual blue-tinted, tiny sun-glasses wearing, oat milk latte and Adderall-fueled look at what happens when queen bee Cher disappears and her lifelong No. 2 Dionne steps into Cher’s vacant Air Jordans. How does Dionne deal with the pressures of being the new most popular girl in school, while also unraveling the mystery of what happened to her best friend?

The series will be executive produced and written by Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey. The duo previously collaborated on four episodes of “Will & Grace” and co-executive produced the first episode of the upcoming sophomore season of “Mixed-Ish,” which will premiere on ABC in 2021. The other “Clueless” reboot’s executive producers include Corrinne Brinkerhoff, Scott Rudin, Robert Lawerence, Eli Bush, Tiffany Grant. CBS Television Studios is the studio behind the untitled project.

“Clueless” premiered in 1995 and became a cult hit. The film, an adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Emma,” centered on Cher (Alicia Silverstone), a popular, rich, and superficial high schooler who gradually becomes a more empathetic person. The film was followed by a three-season television sitcom that concluded in 1999.

Stacey Dash portrayed Dionne in the 1995 “Clueless” feature, as well as the television series. An NBCUniversal representative did not return a request for comment about the cast for the upcoming reboot. Dash largely shifted away from film and television acting in the mid-2010s in favor of conservative commentary — she was a Fox News pundit from 2014-2017. Dash’s last television credit was an insightful interview on a 2016 episode of “The Eric Andre Show.”

Peacock, which launched nationally on July 15, has announced a variety of original titles and continuations of old IPs to bulk up its slate of offerings. The streaming service recently released the trailer for the Glenn Howerton-led “A.P. Bio” Season 3, which premieres on September 3, and announced “Rutherford Falls,” a new show that will tell the story of small-town guy Nathan Rutherford (Helms) and what happens when a statue of his namesake ancestor is slated to be moved.

The “Clueless” reboot news was first reported by Variety.

