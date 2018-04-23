The clubs Moriya Jutanugarn used to win the HUGEL-JTBC LA Open

Moriya Jutanugarn knows a thing about patience. In winning the HUGEL-JTBC LA Open at Wilshire Country Club, Jutanugarn not only won after some six years and 156 starts on the LPGA Tour, but did so with a steady tee-to-green game then cashing in on critical birdie opportunities.

Hitting 14 greens in regulation Sunday, Jutanugarn made an 18-footer for birdie on the second hole, then another from slightly inside that on No. 11, starting a stretch of three birdies in four holes on the final nine that provided a much-needed cushion.Jutanugarn finished with a three-under par 68, leaving her at 12-under par for the tournament, two strokes ahead of Jin Young Ko and Inbee Park.

The win allowed her to join her sister, Ariya, as a winner on the LPGA Tour, albeit taking a little longer to get there. "You know, someone take longer time," said Moriya afterwards. "She probably doesn't take that long. But I think we have we own way. I have my own way to do things and she have her own way, just because different kind of person, different people."

As for her work on the greens, the putter Jutanugarn used was a Scotty Cameron by Titleiost Futura X5, the same model favored by Justin Thomas. The X5 is a mallet that features “wings.” The head is made with a 303 stainless steel body and a high-grade 6061 aluminum soleplate. A lighter aluminum center area also extends down the wings. By using aluminum, Cameron was able to hollow the area under the soleplate, moving the weight to the wings to create additional moment of inertia, which adds stability and increases performance on mis-hits.

Not that Jutanugarn mis-hit many putts on Sunday.

What Moriya Jutanugarn had in the bag at the HUGEL-JTBC LA Open

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Driver: TaylorMade M2, 10.5 degrees

3-wood: TaylorMade M1, 15 degrees

Hybrids: TaylorMade M1 (19, 24 degrees)

Irons (5-PW): Srixon Z 765

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (52, 56, 60 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron by Titleist Futura X5