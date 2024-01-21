Clubs should face automatic forfeits if fans commit racist abuse, says Fifa president

AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan was roundly supported by his team-mates following the incident in the Serie A match with Udinese

Gianni Infantino has called for automatic forfeits of games where fans commit racist abuse after “totally abhorrent” monkey chanting at Sheffield Wednesday and Udinese.

The Fifa president backed more radical sanctions after AC Milan’s players walked off the pitch when France international goalkeeper Mike Maignan reported hearing monkey noises at the Stadio Friuli.

South Yorkshire Police also launched an investigation into “alleged racially-aggravated abuse” aimed at Coventry City’s Kasey Palmer, who said he received similar abuse at Hillsborough. Coventry’s 2-1 win was stopped for several minutes while the match officials spoke to both managers. “We will be working alongside the clubs and West Midlands Police,” South Yorkshire Police said on Sunday as they launched inquiries.

Although Milan’s players eventually returned to secure a 3-2 victory, Infantino cited “completely unacceptable” abuse at both matches as he said there should be harsher punishments.

“As well as the three-step process (match stopped, match re-stopped, match abandoned), we have to implement an automatic forfeit for the team whose fans have committed racism and caused the match to be abandoned, as well as worldwide stadium bans and criminal charges for racists,” he said.

“Fifa and football shows full solidarity to victims of racism and any form of discrimination. Once and for all: No to racism! No to any form of discrimination!

“The events that took place in Udine and Sheffield on Saturday are totally abhorrent and completely unacceptable. The players affected by Saturday’s events have my undivided support.

“We need all the relevant stakeholders to take action, starting with education in schools so that future generations understand that this is not part of football or society.”

Maignan, meanwhile, had said something had to change as racist abuse has been part of football for too long.

“This shouldn’t exist in the world of football, but unfortunately for many years this is a recurrence,” he told Milan TV after confirming he heard fans making monkey noises.

“With all the cameras present and sanctions for these things, something must be done to change things.

“We all have to react, we must do something because you can’t play like this.”

Milan and intra-city rivals Inter have both publicly supported Maignan, Serie A said it “condemns all forms of racism”, while France striker Kylian Mbappé said “enough is enough”.

Ian Wright, the former England and Arsenal striker, applauded the “solidarity” in the Milan side and urged teams to “keep walking off” when they hear abuse and called for stronger sanctions.

However, Coventry midfielder Palmer admitted he was sceptical that things would change in the game, also writing on X: “Racism is a disgrace… it has no place in the world, let alone football.

Kasey Palmer, pictured during Coventry City's match with Oxford United in the FA Cup earlier this month, said he feels things will ‘never change’ - Getty Images/Marc Atkins

“I’m black and proud and I am raising my three kids to be the exact same. I’ll be honest, it feels like things will never change, no matter how hard we try.

“Couple [of] fans doing monkey chants don’t define a fanbase – I appreciate all the love and support I’ve received.”

Coventry owner Doug King and manager Mark Robins condemned the abuse and offered their full support to Palmer, while Sheffield Wednesday said they were “shocked and saddened” by the alleged incident and anyone found culpable will face “the strictest possible sanctions from both Sheffield Wednesday and the law”.

Anti-discrimination organisation Kick It Out commended Maignan and Palmer for their “courage”. “Now it’s up to authorities and clubs to punish those responsible, but if clubs cannot prevent this happening, they too should face consequences,” Kick It Out said.