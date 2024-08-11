Clubs and countries clash at tug of war championships

Teams from across the British Isles have battled it out for sporting glory in Leicestershire this weekend.

The 2024 British and Irish Tug of War Championships were held just outside Melton Mowbray.

Categories included senior, junior, and under 23 male and female competitors and included entrants from England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Organiser and competitor Alan Knott said: "It's been very friendly but very competitive. Everyone is in it to win it."

Originally started in 1980 with the UK nations, the championship was later expanded to include the Republic of Ireland.

The international competition took place on Saturday, with individual clubs featuring on Sunday.

Competitors range from teenagers to those well into pension age, and while there are separate male and female competitions, mixed teams also take part.

Mr Knott said: "The standard is very high.

"The world championships are taking place in Germany in September, and teams want to qualify for that."

England triumphed in most weigh categories in the national competition but a diverse range saw success in the team event with clubs such as Killylough beating Gortletteragh Ballygar in the open men's 600kg.

But there was local disappointment for Melton Mowbray ladies, who lost out to Bedford ladies in the 520kg section.

Mr Knott said the sport was enjoying something of a renaissance.

"Participation did drop off a few years ago, but since covid, it has really picked up, especially with the ladies teams.

"I guess people want to get out and about, and this is a brilliant team sport.

"It is internationally recognised and used to be part of the Olympics.

"And who knows, it might make it back in one day."

