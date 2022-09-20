England's Ben Stokes celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Kagiso Rabada - Clubs and counties could get ECB bonus if their players make England debuts - REUTERS

Counties and grassroots clubs could receive a significantly bigger cash reward for producing England cricketers under plans being considered by the England & Wales Cricket Board.

Clubs and the governing body have long felt that there should be greater incentives for the curation of elite players. This is now set to be addressed in Sir Andrew Strauss's high performance review, which is published in full on Thursday.

One salient example is Leicestershire’s role in developing Stuart Broad, who made his international debut while at the county before moving to Nottinghamshire in 2008, and is now England’s second highest ever wicket-taker. It is understood that Leicestershire receive around £50,000 a year from the ECB as part of payments for Broad’s central contract and international appearances - about one per cent of the £4million it receives in total.

It is thought that increasing such payments for counties producing international cricketers would lead to an upsurge in talent development.

As part of attempts to strengthen links between the England team and the grassroots game, the ECB is also understood to be considering whether a player’s local club could receive a payment when they make their international debut. Under this idea, for instance, Ben Stokes’s boyhood club Cockermouth would have received a cash sum when he first played for England.

The exact sum a club could earn under the scheme is still to be discussed but it is likely to be several thousands of pounds, which would make a significant, positive impact on a club’s finances. Such payments would also reinforce the sense of connection between local clubs and the England national team.

There are also discussions about whether national counties - counties operating below the first-class game - can be better rewarded when they produce England players. England Test captain Stokes and Liam Livingstone both played for the Cumbria age group sides when they were growing up, while in recent years Devon has been a hotbed of England internationals, developing the Overton twins, Dom Bess and Lewis Gregory.

The high performance review’s remit is focused on the professional game, so such payments fall outside its scope. But the idea of rewarding local club sides and national counties - either when players make their international debuts, or specifically when they make their Test match debuts - is being keenly explored within the ECB.

There is also a recognition that many club sides have suffered financially in recent years, largely due to Covid-19, and thus such payments could provide a financial lifeline.