Clubhouse App Now Available for Download on Android

The invite-only audio chat application, Clubhouse, is now available for download on Android in India and all around the world. The Android app was made available on Google Play Store on Friday, 21 May.

Dear everyone, everywhere: @Android is officially live across the globe!



Earlier, Clubhouse was available only to Apple iOS users.

"Android rollout continues. Japan, Brazil & Russia coming Tuesday. Nigeria & India on Friday AM. Rest of world throughout the week, and available worldwide by Friday afternoon," tweeted Clubhouse on 16 May.

The Clubhouse app was released earlier this month in the US, which was followed by the launch in other countries.

"Our plan over the next few weeks is to collect feedback from the community, fix any issues we see and work to add a few final features like payments and club creation before rolling it out more broadly," said Clubhouse in a blog.

The blog further mentioned that Clubhouse for Android will continue the the waitlist and invite system so that each new community member can bring along a few close friends. This decision has also taken "as a part of the effort to keep the growth measured."

"With Android, we believe that Clubhouse will feel more complete," added Clubhouse.

The Clubhouse app had become immensely popular in a short period of time. Various other tech giants have been launching similar audio chat features as well.

Twitter has announced to make its live audio conversation app Spaces available to users with 600 followers or more on both iOS and Android platforms, reported IANS.

(With inputs from IANS)

