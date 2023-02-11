Is the Club World Cup final on TV? How to watch Real Madrid vs Al Hilal tonight

(Getty Images)

Real Madrid will be heavy favourites to win the Club World Cup for the fifth time as they face Al Hilal in Saturday’s final.

The Champions League winners beat Egyptian side Al Ahly 4-1 in the semi-finals, but there was a shock on the other side of the tournament when Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal defeated South American champions Flamengo.

Real Madrid have never lost a Club World Cup final, and you have to go back to 2012 for the last time the European team failed to win the competition.

Goals from Vinicius Junior, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo and Sergio Arribas sealed the semi-final victory at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Morocco.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Club World Cup final?

The match will kick off at 7pm GMT on Saturday 11 February.

Is it on TV and will there be a live stream?

All matches will be broadcast live on Fifa+, the streaming service from the game’s governing body. While not scheduled for broadcast on UK TV, Fifa+ can be streamed on all compatible devices including smart TVs.