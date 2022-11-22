Rich Fierro awarded Latin group's Presidential Medal; Survivors speak out: Colorado Springs shooting live updates

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Some of the 17 people shot in the rampage at an LGBTQ nightclub are recovering from their wounds and sharing harrowing stories of a near-death experience in what they had viewed as a safe space.

Barrett Hudson was shot seven times as he tried to flee. He called his dad and prepared to die. On Monday he took his first steps since he collapsed at Club Q early Sunday morning.

"When they told me I had seven bullet holes in my back, I was like, 'Well, peace ...,'" he said in the post. "I cannot believe I’m alive. I should not be alive."

Jerecho Loveall 30, scrambled to safety amid the chaos. Once outside, he realized he was bleeding. A bullet had entered through the shin and exited through the side of his leg. He went to a hospital, where physicians recommended leaving the wound open, so that the leg naturally pushes out the shrapnel.

"It was a place you can go and be accepted, without judgment, without drama," said Loveall, who is in a polyamorous relationship. "For some of us, it was a second home."

Other developments:

►The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) is awarding its Presidential Medal and $5,000 to an Army veteran who helped stop the assault. "Rich Fierro ...leaped into the breach to place his own body between (loved ones) and those enemies who would do us harm," the group's president, Domingo Garcia, said Tuesday.

►Mourners held candles and listened to speakers during the Club Q Remembrance and Radicalization vigil in Colorado Springs on Monday night.

►Thirteen victims remained hospitalized Monday, officials said. Five people had been treated and released. The suspected shooter, Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, also remained hospitalized.

Kendall Allen, left, and Kaycie Franks hold a sign reading "Hate Has No Hom Here" at the Club Q - Remenbrance and Radicalization vigil for victims of the Club Q shooting held at Acacia Park in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

Army major who led effort to disarm gunman acted on instinct

The decorated former U.S. Army Major who helped disarm the suspect says he acted on instinct. Rich Fierro, 45, said his only thoughts were to save his family. His wife and daughter survived; his daughter's boyfriend was fatally shot.

"The guy came in shooting. I smelled the cordite, I saw the flash. I dove, shoved my buddy down ... when I tried to get up, I saw the ACUs, the armor plates," he said. "I grabbed him by the back of his cheap armor thing and pulled him down."

The other man who tackled the shooter was later identified as Thomas James.

“I love them,” Fierro said of the city’s LGBTQ community. “I have nothing but love.”

Two club bartenders, a mom among those mourned

Details of those who did not survive the carnage are emerging. The victims included Raymond Green Vance, 22, whose girlfriend's father was credited with overpowering the shooter and halting the massacre; Ashley Paugh, 35, a mother who helped find homes for foster children; Daniel Aston, 28, who had worked at the club as a a bartender and entertainer; Kelly Loving, 40, whose sister described her as “caring and sweet”; and Derrick Rump, 38, another club bartender who was known for his quick wit and adopting his friends as his family.

