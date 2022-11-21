Club Q shooting: Third victim identified in Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub attack

Io Dodds
A third victim of the mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub has been identified.

Kelly Loving, 40, from Denver, was one of five who were shot dead when a suspect opened fire on Club Q just before midnight on Saturday, according to the New York Times.

Close friend Natalee Skye Bingham told the Times she had been Facetiming with Ms Loving moments before the deadly shooting.

“She was like a trans mother to me. I looked up to her,” Ms. Bingham told the Times.

The shooting sparked renewed calls for stricter gun laws and mourning throughout the LGBT+ community, which has been warning since the start of this year that increasingly violent political rhetoric about LGBT+ people could lead to deaths.

Here is what we know so far about the five victims of the Colorado Springs shooting.

Derrick Rump was among those killed at Club Q in Colorado Springs (Derrick Rump via Facebook)
Daniel Alston

"Yooooooo, I gotta job!!!!" tweeted Daniel Alston in August 2020. The young transgender man had recently been persuaded by his parents to move to Colorado Springs from Oklahoma, and landed a gig at Club Q.

"He was the happiest he had ever been," Mr Alston's mother Sabrina Alston told Colorado Public Radio. "He was thriving and having fun and having friends. It’s just unbelievable. He had so much more life to give to us and to all to his friends and to himself."

Mrs Alston said she had known her son was trans since he was four years old, when he began insisting he was a boy and “refusing to wear girly clothes”. He began transitioning after leaving university, when he started hormone replacement therapy to masculinise his body.

Mr Alston made friends quickly, and the club became a home to him. "Every single goddamn time I even have the slightest thought of leaving Club Q, someone comes up and tells me 'you’re the reason I love this bar' or 'you and [fellow bartender] Derrick make me feel so safe and welcome here'," he tweeted in January.

In September he said: "I'm so f***ing grateful to everyone that I’ve met here in Colorado. Seriously, I thank god for y’all. I’m not sure if I would’ve survived without you guys."

Derrick Rump

Derrick Rump was another bartender at Club Q, where he often performed in drag shows. According to public records, he had moved to Colorado Springs from Pennsylvania in 2020.

"Derrick, you always treated me so sweetly and brightened up my days when I'd come out and see you at the Club," said his friend Anna Maria Elena on Facebook.

Derrick Rump in his drag persona (Derrick Rump via Facebook)
"[You] always made sure I was taken care of – and not just as a bar patron, as a friend. I'll miss you and your smile that could light up the darkest of your rooms, and your laugh that rubbed off on everyone around you."

Another friend, Delaney Sailer, said they had known Mr Rump for seven years and that he had often sat outside on the patio with them listening to their troubles.

Kelly Loving

Kelly Loving has been identified as the third victim of a mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs (Twitter)
Ms Loving’s sister Tiffany Loving told the Times that she was informed of her sister’s death by the FBI.

Tiffany said the sisters were extremely close, adding: “She was loving, always trying to help the next person out instead of thinking of herself. She just was a caring person.”

Loving had recently moved to Denver and was on a weekend trip to Colorado Springs.

Charlene and James Slaugh

A woman who was out for a night of dancing with her brother was left with 13 bullet holes in her body after being wounded in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs, family say.

Charlene Slaugh, 35, and her brother James Slaugh were preparing to leave Club Q on Saturday night when a gunman opened fire, killing five and wounding 25 others, according to a GoFundme page set up by friends to support the family.

Siblings Charlene and James Slaugh were wounded in a mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs on Saturday night (GoFundme)
Charlene was shot at least once in the abdomen and suffered a collapsed lung. She is recovering after undergoing surgery and faces a long recovery, according to the fundraiser.

“She’s packed with military gauze for now and stable, but they identified 13 holes so far from one or more bullets,” reads the GoFundMe.

Her brother James was shot in the shoulder and was due to undergo surgery on Sunday night. His partner was shot in the legs, the GoFundme page states: “James and his partner met at Club Q and always considered it a safe space.”

Tara “T-Beatz” Bush

Tara Bush, a DJ who performs under the name DJ T-Beatz, was also among the 25 who were wounded at Club Q.

Tara Bush, aka DJ T-Beatz, was wounded in the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs (GoFundme)
Ms Bush underwent surgery for gunshot wounds on Sunday, according to a friend who has set up a GoFundme to help fund her medical treatment.

Friend and flatmate Bonnie Herbst told the Washington Post Ms Bush was shot twice in the back, and was in a stable condition in ICU.

Ms Herbst added that friends and family had been unable to visit her at UCHealth Memorial Hospital because the gunman was being treated there, and authorities had placed it on lockdown.

