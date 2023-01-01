What your club needs in the January transfer window

Sam Dean
·6 min read
Arsenal

Mikel Arteta wants more forward options, especially in the wide positions, and Arsenal are ready to invest. Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk is the top target. Another forward, possibly on loan, and a central midfielder could also be on the agenda if the circumstances are right. Sam Dean

Man City

Pep Guardiola said he is not expecting to make any additions in January and the emergence of teenage right back Rico Lewis has eased the need for additional cover at full-back. City plan to strengthen their midfield in 2023 and are in the running for Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham but are lining up their business for the summer. James Ducker

Newcastle

Newcastle will only spend if they can bring part of their summer budget forward by six months. They would like a midfield playmaker and have interest in Brighton’s Moises Caicedo and Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans, which is an area of priority due to Jonjo Shelvey’s long-term injury. They are also in the market for talent for two to three players in their development squad. Mike McGrath

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs are willing to invest in January but fans should not expect it to be on a big, established name. More likely is a young player with potential. A creative midfielder would improve the squad, as would be a better option at right wing-back. Sporting Lisbon right-back Pedro Porro is a target. SD

What your club needs in the January transfer window - Shutterstock
Manchester United

After exceeding their budget with a £227 million splurge last summer and with the club up for sale, United are looking at a short-term loan replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. They like Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix but have so far been put off by the €20m cost of a loan fee and his wages. Memphis Depay and Alvaro Morata are some of the other loan options touted. JD

Liverpool

After the surprise move for Cody Gakpo you could not rule anything out at Anfield, but the suggestion is they will wait until the end of the season before making another signing, keeping funds back in the hope Jude Bellingham wants to play for Klopp. That won’t stop every top class midfielder being linked with Liverpool for the next month. Chris Bascombe

Brighton

Roberto De Zerbi is keen to sign some fresh faces in January but, more importantly, he also does not want to lose key midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo. Even if those two remain at the Amex, another central midfielder could be on the agenda. They might also move for a left-sided defender, having lost Dan Burn and Marc Cucurella in the last year. SD

Chelsea

Chelsea invested heavily in the summer and they appear ready to do so again, with targets across defence, midfield and attack. Like United, they are considering Joao Felix as a loan option and have shown interest in Benfica and Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez. Monaco and France defender Benoit Badiashile is also on the list. SD

Fulham

Marco Silva’s side have defied expectations so far this season and they seem to have a balanced, strong squad. They would still like a right-back, with Arsenal’s Cedric Soares an option, and potentially a central midfielder. SD

What your club needs in the January transfer window - GETTY IMAGES
Brentford

Thomas Frank and Brentford’s team of recruitment specialists were busy in the summer, and they are still waiting to see the best of Mikkel Damsgaard and Keane Lewis-Potter. There is no obvious need to spend again, then… until you consider the Ivan Toney issue. Toney has been charged by the FA with alleged breaches of betting rules, and Brentford are looking at potential strikers in case he is banned. SD

Crystal Palace

Palace prefer to do their business in the summer window, so a loan deal or two is more likely than a big-money permanent signing. They remain short in central midfield after Conor Gallagher returned to Chelsea last summer, and have been linked with a loan move for Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka, formerly of Palace. SD

Aston Villa

Unai Emery wants to stamp his own imprint on the squad, and a new winger and forward are priorities. Villarreal’s Arnaut Danjuma is a target. John Percy

Leicester

After James Justin was ruled out for the season, Leicester will target a new left-back. Inter Milan’s Robin Gosens, the Germany international, has been on Leicester’s radar for years. Leicester also want a right-winger and centre-half. JP

Bournemouth

A new owner in Bill Foley should mean rather more activity than last summer when Scott Parker’s very publicly aired frustrations proved to be the catalyst for his departure. Foley has already said that he would not be surprised to see “four or five” new players in January, with defence likely to be the top priority. Jeremy Wilson

Leeds

Leeds have an interest in Max Woller at Red Bull Salzburg and his Austrian club are willing to structure a deal for him to leave for Elland Road. Woller can also play at left-back which would give competition to Junior Firpo. But it is further up the field which is a priority for Jesse Marsch. MM

West Ham United

West Ham are not expecting this to be a busy January, not least because they were so active in the summer transfer window. A loan move for a centre-back is possible, depending on the fitness and futures of their existing options. SD

Everton

Frank Lampard is desperate for a goalscorer, especially as the fitness of Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been a recurring issue. His plans are linked to Manchester United's because Anthony Elanga is a prime target, but United will only release him when a replacement is signed. Lampard will not want to wait until the last week of January given the precariousness of his and Everton’s position. CB

What your club needs in the January transfer window - GETTY IMAGES
Wolves

Julen Lopetegui will be given funds to strengthen his struggling squad, and Wolves have already signed Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha. Lopetegui wants to bolster all positions. JP

Nottingham Forest

Despite that £150m spend in the summer, Forest will look to add another centre-back, No6 midfielder and winger. Bournemouth’s Jefferson Lerma or Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure could replace the injured Cheikhou Kouyate. JP

Southampton

Southampton desperately need a regular goalscorer to emerge. Danny Ings was sold last year, Armando Broja’s loan spell ended this year, leaving Che Adams as the main man in attack. He has scored 27 goals in 127 appearances for the club and needs help if Southampton are to survive. JW

