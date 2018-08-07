Why a club cricketer in Somerset has been banned for half a season

A bowler who threw the ball over the boundary to deny an opposing batsman a century has been banned for half a season

A club cricketer has been banned for nine games after deliberately denying an opposing player his century.

The incident occurred in a Shrubbery Hotel Somerset Cricket League game between Minehead CC and Purnells CC at the weekend.

Minehead 2nd XI batsman Jay Darrell was 98 not out with his side needing two runs to win, when rather than bowling properly, the Purnells bowler launched the ball to the boundary, conceding the runs that handed Minehead the victory.

Rather cruelly, though, it denied Darrell a maiden century and was quickly condemned on social media by Minehead, who revealed that the Purnells captain apologised straight away but that ‘some things can’t be undone’.

Purnells meanwhile said the ‘unsavoury scenes to end the game cannot be condoned’ and that the offending bowler had also apologised.

Statement from our Disciplinary Committee regarding the incident in the @MineheadCricket 2nds v @purnellcc Match last Saturday: pic.twitter.com/imvey5FxhJ — Shrubbery League (@ShrubberyCL) August 7, 2018





After reviewing the incident, which gained national attention, the league has decided that the bowler, who they have decided not to name, should be banned for nine games – a ban that will stretch into next season.

They said that disciplinary committee ‘brought the SCL and Cricket in general into disrepute and contained behaviour that was against the spirit of the game.’

